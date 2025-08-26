  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE private sector to get 3-day paid holiday for Prophet's birthday

Celebrated by many faithful across the globe, the holiday coincides with the religious occasion that falls on 12 Rabi Al Awwal of the Hijri calendar

Published: Tue 26 Aug 2025, 12:06 PM

Updated: Tue 26 Aug 2025, 12:17 PM

The UAE announced a paid holiday for private sector employees on Friday, September 5, on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birthday.

Most employees will get a three-day weekend as the holiday will be combined with the official weekend (Saturday and Sunday). Celebrated by many faithful across the globe, the holiday coincides with the religious occasion that falls on 12 Rabi Al Awwal of the Hijri calendar.

Earlier, the UAE announced the public holiday for government employees, declaring September 5 as the official day. This translates to a three-day holiday for them as well. Meanwhile, public sector employees in Sharjah already get Fridays off as part of their usual weekends.

A unified holiday policy implemented in the UAE for public and private sector workers ensures all employees get equal breaks throughout the year.

The announcement comes after the non-sighting of the crescent for Rabi Al Awwal on Saturday, August 23. This finding by the UAE's astronomy centre confirmed the month of Safar would last 30 days and the third month of the Hijri calendar would begin on Monday, August 25, leading the Prophet's (PBUH) birthday — which falls on 12 Rabi Al Awwal every year — to coincide with September 5.

In a rare occurrence, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will not be celebrating the Prophet's (PBUH) birthday on the same day as the Kingdom sighted the Moon a day before the Emirates.

The Hijri (Islamic) calendar is based on lunar sightings, meaning the phases of the moon determine its months. Each month begins with the sighting of the new moon. 

On the 29th of every Hijri month, the UAE moon sighting committee convenes to observe the crescent and declare the commencement of the next Islamic month.