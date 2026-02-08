Private schools in Sharjah to limit study hours to 6 during Ramadan: Emarat Al Youm
- PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 8:05 PM
Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has given private schools in the emirate the flexibility to determine their own schedules for students and staff during the holy month of Ramadan, provided that the school day does not exceed six hours, according to Emarat Al Youm.
Schools are also required to account for the differences between educational levels, ensuring a balance between academic requirements and the distinctive nature of the holy month.