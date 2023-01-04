Private fireworks viewing area, soundproof rooms: Burj Khalifa residents reveal perks of living in world's tallest tower

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed's comments come in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, to discuss recent developments
It has been 13 years since Dubai became home to the world’s tallest tower - the Burj Khalifa. Inaugurated on January 4th, 2010, the 838-metre tall tower put Dubai on the world map and soon became an iconic structure that draws thousands of visitors annually to view the majestic structure.
If you have ever wondered how it feels to be "on top of the world", Khaleej Times has the answers for you. Burj Khalifa residents tell us how it feels to live in the tallest tower, the million-dollar view they get and the world-class facilities they enjoy.
“What I love the most about the tower is its safety and security,” said Nimmy Shareef, who bought an apartment on the 64th level of the tallest tower in 2011. “Everything in the tower works like clockwork. No one can get into the building without prior permits, this ensures that the facilities are not misused. It is so systematic, and you feel extremely safe knowing how well the building is secured.”
The tower has a separate area where residents can watch the spectacular fireworks that Burj Khalifa is famously known to ring in the new year. The residence park offers an unrivalled view of the show, one of the most keenly awaited new year celebrations.
“I love watching the fireworks from there,” said Nimmy. “It is very convenient, and we often have guests who come to watch it with us.”
Another resident Salim Moopen agreed. “This year, I had eight guests to watch the fireworks with me. It is really a nice feeling to be able to walk into the park and watch the fireworks peacefully with your family and friends.”
The entrepreneur has been living on the 85th floor of the tower for three years, and he loves it. “Last year, I wanted to understand what the fireworks would feel like when inside the tower,” he said. “So, I stayed inside during the show, and I was surprised. Apart from a slight sound, you could hear nothing. You could see the colours of the fireworks, but if I wanted to sleep through it, I could. It was quite amazing how soundproof the tower was.”
Salim enjoys working from home with a captivating view, “I have the Dubai Fountain view [as I work], and I love it. The facilities in the building are also world class. Every couple of floors there is a swimming pool and fully equipped gym. There is a coffee shop with unlimited beverages on the 123rd floor along with the observatory where I sometimes hold business meetings.”
For Salim, living at such an iconic spot has felt ‘ordinary’ through the years. But for friends and family, it will always be an awe-inspiring place, so he never gets tired of hosting guests.
“I often have distant relatives or friends who call me and request to visit the tower. Many have driven past the building or seen it in photos; it is their lifelong dream to visit. When they come and see everything around the Burj Khalifa, you can see their eyes sparkle. I rediscover the whole tower through their eyes. So far, I have never turned down a person who has wanted to visit. I know that I am incredibly lucky to be living in this iconic tower, and I try to share that blessing with whoever I can."
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed's comments come in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, to discuss recent developments
The retail price of petrol was dropped by 52 fils per litre this month
Under the newly-launched scheme, Emiratis and expat workers employed in the private sector must subscribe to the insurance scheme by June 30 to avoid a Dh400 fine
Deputy Ruler of Sharjah watches live broadcast from Cape Canaveral, Florida
Users advised to access official websites to avoid falling for online fraud
Subscriptions to the scheme had opened on January 1
Mohammed Rayful works as a pick-up driver and has been buying tickets for the past nine years
If work injury or illness results in worker’s death, the compensation is paid to the legal heirs in accordance with the country’s laws, or in accordance with what the person decides before passing away