Private fireworks viewing area, soundproof rooms: Burj Khalifa residents reveal perks of living in world's tallest tower

The record-breaking and iconic Dubai structure marks its 13th anniversary today

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 6:40 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 6:46 PM

It has been 13 years since Dubai became home to the world’s tallest tower - the Burj Khalifa. Inaugurated on January 4th, 2010, the 838-metre tall tower put Dubai on the world map and soon became an iconic structure that draws thousands of visitors annually to view the majestic structure.

If you have ever wondered how it feels to be "on top of the world", Khaleej Times has the answers for you. Burj Khalifa residents tell us how it feels to live in the tallest tower, the million-dollar view they get and the world-class facilities they enjoy.

“What I love the most about the tower is its safety and security,” said Nimmy Shareef, who bought an apartment on the 64th level of the tallest tower in 2011. “Everything in the tower works like clockwork. No one can get into the building without prior permits, this ensures that the facilities are not misused. It is so systematic, and you feel extremely safe knowing how well the building is secured.”

Nimmy Shareef

Private viewing area

The tower has a separate area where residents can watch the spectacular fireworks that Burj Khalifa is famously known to ring in the new year. The residence park offers an unrivalled view of the show, one of the most keenly awaited new year celebrations.

“I love watching the fireworks from there,” said Nimmy. “It is very convenient, and we often have guests who come to watch it with us.”

Another resident Salim Moopen agreed. “This year, I had eight guests to watch the fireworks with me. It is really a nice feeling to be able to walk into the park and watch the fireworks peacefully with your family and friends.”

Salim Moopen with his mother and children. Photo: Supplied

The entrepreneur has been living on the 85th floor of the tower for three years, and he loves it. “Last year, I wanted to understand what the fireworks would feel like when inside the tower,” he said. “So, I stayed inside during the show, and I was surprised. Apart from a slight sound, you could hear nothing. You could see the colours of the fireworks, but if I wanted to sleep through it, I could. It was quite amazing how soundproof the tower was.”

Beautiful view

Salim enjoys working from home with a captivating view, “I have the Dubai Fountain view [as I work], and I love it. The facilities in the building are also world class. Every couple of floors there is a swimming pool and fully equipped gym. There is a coffee shop with unlimited beverages on the 123rd floor along with the observatory where I sometimes hold business meetings.”

For Salim, living at such an iconic spot has felt ‘ordinary’ through the years. But for friends and family, it will always be an awe-inspiring place, so he never gets tired of hosting guests.

“I often have distant relatives or friends who call me and request to visit the tower. Many have driven past the building or seen it in photos; it is their lifelong dream to visit. When they come and see everything around the Burj Khalifa, you can see their eyes sparkle. I rediscover the whole tower through their eyes. So far, I have never turned down a person who has wanted to visit. I know that I am incredibly lucky to be living in this iconic tower, and I try to share that blessing with whoever I can."

