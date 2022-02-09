Prince William arrives in Dubai on his first-ever official trip to UAE

The Duke is expected to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai site on February 10

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Photo: AFP

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 11:04 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 11:07 PM

Prince William has arrived in Dubai for his first official visit to the UAE.

The British Royal Family’s official Twitter account shared a tweet that read, “The Duke of Cambridge has arrived in Dubai on his first official visit to the UAE.”

Meanwhile, Prince William tweeted a picture of Dubai’s magnificent skyline from the aircraft he arrived on, and said, “Excited to be arriving in Dubai to celebrate the UK at Dubai Expo and discuss the vital issue of working together with the UAE and international partners to achieve a more sustainable world with The Earthshot Prize and United for Wildlife.”

Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal (The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge)

The Duke is expected to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai site on February 10 to coincide with the UK National Day celebrations at the world fair.

Prince William’s visit aims to build on the ‘deep and strong’ bonds between the UK and the UAE.

The Duke will join several celebrations including the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay that will parade through the Expo site and pass through Commonwealth National Pavilions.

