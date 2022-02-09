Prince William arrives in Dubai on his first-ever official trip to UAE

'I have been purchasing tickets with my friends but I bought this winning ticket by myself'
UAE12 hours ago
Prince William has arrived in Dubai for his first official visit to the UAE.
The British Royal Family’s official Twitter account shared a tweet that read, “The Duke of Cambridge has arrived in Dubai on his first official visit to the UAE.”
Meanwhile, Prince William tweeted a picture of Dubai’s magnificent skyline from the aircraft he arrived on, and said, “Excited to be arriving in Dubai to celebrate the UK at Dubai Expo and discuss the vital issue of working together with the UAE and international partners to achieve a more sustainable world with The Earthshot Prize and United for Wildlife.”
The Duke is expected to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai site on February 10 to coincide with the UK National Day celebrations at the world fair.
Prince William’s visit aims to build on the ‘deep and strong’ bonds between the UK and the UAE.
The Duke will join several celebrations including the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay that will parade through the Expo site and pass through Commonwealth National Pavilions.
ALSO READ:
'I have been purchasing tickets with my friends but I bought this winning ticket by myself'
UAE12 hours ago
Lala Darbar will offer authentic Pakistani cuisine
UAE13 hours ago
Lucinda Dickens-Hawksley celebrates the 210th birth anniversary of Charles Dickens at Emirates Litfest on February 7
UAE19 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince wishes success for FIFA Club World Cup UAE.
UAE23 hours ago
Hope Probe has circled the Red Planet over 170 times.
UAE1 day ago
Duterte reiterates his country's solidarity in maintaining UAE's security and territorial integrity
UAE1 day ago
It covered Al Saja’a and the industrial areas, Al Nahda and Al Taawun areas
UAE1 day ago