President's speech is a roadmap for UAE, says Sheikh Mohammed

The Vice-President takes to social media to pay tribute to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

By Web Desk Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 10:50 PM Last updated: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 10:51 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday, paid rich tribute to UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, following his first address to the nation.

“The speech of my brother UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is a roadmap, a positive message for the economy, and a symbol of his love for the UAE,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

In a televised speech on Wednesday lasted nearly 15 minutes, Sheikh Mohamed outlined his vision for the future and vowed to continue the nation’s development agenda as he addressed Emiratis and expats.

He spoke about the country’s approach and ambitions for the coming decade – from ensuring people’s happiness to achieving world peace and building bridges of peace.