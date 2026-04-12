UAE President welcomes Indian foreign minister Jaishankar

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.

Jaishankar conveyed greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with wishes for the UAE’s continued security and prosperity. Sheikh Mohamed asked that his greetings be passed on to Modi, wishing further progress for India and its people.

The two sides reviewed cooperation under key agreements between the UAE and India, including Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries. They also explored ways to strengthen ties in line with shared priorities.

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They also discussed the situation in the Middle East, including its impact on regional stability, maritime security, energy supplies, and the global economy.

The meeting addressed the "Iranian terrorist aggression targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the region", noting that it constitutes a violation of sovereignty and international law and norms.

During the meeting, Jaishankar expressed India’s support for the UAE and its efforts to safeguard its security and sovereignty, following recent attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure in the region.