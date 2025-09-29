  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE President arrives in Cairo for fraternal visit, welcomed by Sisi

Last month, Sheikh Mohamed met with Sisi in the Northern Egyptian city of New Alamein

Published: Mon 29 Sept 2025, 1:04 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in Cairo at the start of a fraternal visit to Egypt.

The President was welcomed at Cairo International Airport by his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

The two leaders engaged in cordial discussions that reflected the longstanding fraternal ties between their nations and their shared commitment to enhancing them.

Sheikh Mohamed is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

