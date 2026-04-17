Look: Sheikh Mohamed visits Ajman Ruler, discusses issues of national concern

The royals engaged in warm discussions and shared their best wishes for continued health and well-being.

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 17 Apr 2026, 4:26 PM
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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

The royals engaged in warm discussions and shared their best wishes for continued health and wellbeing. They also discussed a number of issues of national concern, affirming that empowering Emiratis remains central to development plans and a top national priority.

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They further affirmed that the UAE continues to move forward with confidence in advancing its aspirations to build a development model that directs all resources towards enhancing quality of life, promoting well-being, and strengthening social cohesion and stability. They also prayed for the continued security, prosperity, and wellbeing of the UAE.

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Take a look at these photos from the royal visit:

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