UAE President arrives in Salalah in Oman on friendly visit

He is received by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, along with a delegation of ministers and senior officials

Published: Thu 11 Sept 2025, 12:07 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in Salalah on a fraternal visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman welcomed Sheikh Mohamed upon his arrival at the Royal Airport.

The UAE President is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs along with a number of other ministers and senior officials.

Also present to welcome Sheikh Mohamed were a delegation of Omani ministers and senior officials.