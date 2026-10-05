UAE President shares throwback photo, heartfelt note to childhood teacher

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared a rare throwback photo dedicated to his teacher Ahmed Ibrahim Mandi. The photo, dated 1971 and signed, was a personal belonging that the UAE President gave his teacher with a short but sweet note: "to remember me, thank you."

On World Teachers Day 2026, Sheikh Mohamed hailed teachers' "noble mission" and wished them success in "building generations confident in their abilities, committed to their identity, and capable of keeping pace with the demands of the future".

He also expressed his appreciation to teachers in the UAE and their role in achieving the goals of the Education Vision "and its connection to the better future we aspire for our people." The UAE President said World Teachers Day should be an opportunity for everyone to remember their teachers and express their gratitude. "Thank you to every teacher who left an unforgettable impact on our lives," he added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, also shared a message to teachers, written in his book The Letters, whose Arabic edition is now available. The UAE Prime Minister said it was a message to the "makers of generations, and engineers of minds." From teachers we learned "how to think, how to decide, and how to live", and their impact remains throughout life, he said.

Signed "your brother Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum," he dedicated the message to "those who created engineers, doctors, and leaders, those who instilled values, spread knowledge, and illuminated homelands with the light of science."