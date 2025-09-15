  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 15, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 23, 1447 | Fajr 04:47 | DXB clear.png33.1°C

UAE President receives signed copy of Sheikh Mohammed's new book

Sheikh Mohamed joins a growing list of prominent recipients of the book, including the Dubai Ruler's children — Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikha Latifa

Published: Mon 15 Sept 2025, 6:43 PM

Top Stories

Gulf states vow to 'harness all capability' to protect Qatar against threats

Gulf states vow to 'harness all capability' to protect Qatar against threats

Dubai official hits back after British podcaster calls city 'one of the most awful places'

Dubai official hits back after British podcaster calls city 'one of the most awful places'

Pakistan lodges ICC complaint over India handshake row in Asia Cup clash

Pakistan lodges ICC complaint over India handshake row in Asia Cup clash

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, for gifting him a signed copy of his new book, Almatani Alhayah (Life Taught Me).

In a post shared on X on Monday (September 15), the UAE President praised the book as a valuable guide, saying it offers insights from Sheikh Mohammed’s rich personal and professional journey.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai: Free buses, large fleet of taxis for Iran Fest Event 2025 visitors at Expo City

thumb-image

Emmys 2025: 'The Pitt' and 'The Studio' land the top awards

thumb-image

US Secretary Rubio promises 'unwavering support' for Israel in Gaza goals

thumb-image

Sedar Global taps into booming Saudi interiors market 

thumb-image

UAE: No more offices? 51% believe AI will soon make them disappear

 

“I greatly enjoyed reading the book and recommend it to everyone to read and benefit from it. May God protect him and grant him long life as he continues his giving to his country,” he wrote.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Check his full social media post below:

Sheikh Mohamed joins a growing list of prominent recipients of the book, including the Dubai Ruler's children: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, who were among the first to receive signed copies.

Sheikh Mohammed, who will soon mark 60 years of public service, shared reflections in his book on leadership, governance, and life lessons shaped by decades of personal and professional experiences.

He described his journey as “fast, full of challenges, achievements, crises, joys, sorrows, and surprises,” offering readers a glimpse into his management strategies, political experiences, and the complexities of leading a nation.