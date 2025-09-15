UAE President receives signed copy of Sheikh Mohammed's new book

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, for gifting him a signed copy of his new book, Almatani Alhayah (Life Taught Me).

In a post shared on X on Monday (September 15), the UAE President praised the book as a valuable guide, saying it offers insights from Sheikh Mohammed’s rich personal and professional journey.

“I greatly enjoyed reading the book and recommend it to everyone to read and benefit from it. May God protect him and grant him long life as he continues his giving to his country,” he wrote.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Check his full social media post below:

Ù Ù ØªÙ ÙØ£Ø®Ù Ù Ø­Ù Ø¯ Ø¨Ù Ø±Ø§Ø´Ø¯ ÙØ¥ÙØ¯Ø§Ø¦Ù ÙØªØ§Ø¨Ù Ø§ÙÙÙÙÙ âØ¹ÙÙÙ ØªÙÙ Ø§ÙØ­ÙØ§Ø©â. Ø®ÙØ§ØµØ© ØªØ¬Ø±Ø¨Ø© Ø­ÙØ§Ø© Ø´Ø®ØµÙØ© ÙØ¹Ù ÙÙØ© Ø«Ø±ÙØ© ÙÙØ§Ø¦Ø¯ Ù ÙÙÙ ÙÙ ÙØ¹Ø±Ù Ø§ÙÙ Ø³ØªØ­ÙÙ. Ø§Ø³ØªÙ ØªØ¹Øª ÙØ«ÙØ±Ø§Ù Ø¨ÙØ±Ø§Ø¡Ø© Ø§ÙÙØªØ§Ø¨ ÙØ£ÙØµØ­ Ø§ÙØ¬Ù ÙØ¹ Ø¨ÙØ±Ø§Ø¡ØªÙ ÙØ§ÙØ§Ø³ØªÙØ§Ø¯Ø© Ù ÙÙ. Ø­ÙØ¸ Ø§ÙÙÙ Ø¨Ù Ø±Ø§Ø´Ø¯ ÙØ£Ø·Ø§Ù Ø¹Ù Ø±Ù ÙÙÙ ÙÙØ§ØµÙ Ø¹Ø·Ø§Ø¡Ù ÙÙØ·ÙÙ. pic.twitter.com/3j8WqOwv8S — Ù Ø­Ù Ø¯ Ø¨Ù Ø²Ø§ÙØ¯ (@MohamedBinZayed) September 15, 2025

Sheikh Mohamed joins a growing list of prominent recipients of the book, including the Dubai Ruler's children: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, who were among the first to receive signed copies.

Sheikh Mohammed, who will soon mark 60 years of public service, shared reflections in his book on leadership, governance, and life lessons shaped by decades of personal and professional experiences.

He described his journey as “fast, full of challenges, achievements, crises, joys, sorrows, and surprises,” offering readers a glimpse into his management strategies, political experiences, and the complexities of leading a nation.