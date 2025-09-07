Look: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Jordan's King on official visit

Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, arrived in the UAE on Sunday (September 7) for a working visit aimed at further strengthening the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

He was warmly received at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who welcomed the Jordan King and his accompanying delegation upon arrival.

According to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court, King Abdullah departed Jordan earlier in the day and is scheduled to meet with Sheikh Mohamed during his visit to Abu Dhabi.

The visit follows a previous meeting between the two leaders in October 2024 in Jordan. In last year's meeting, they discussed the strong fraternal ties between the two nations and their close collaboration in areas that support a shared vision of sustainable development, prosperity, and stability.

In December last year, both leaders had a phone call where they discussed importance of intensifying efforts to prevent the escalation of conflict in the region, safeguard regional security and stability, and work towards establishing a clear path to achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs also welcomed King Abdullah.