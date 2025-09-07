  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 07, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 15, 1447 | Fajr 04:43 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.8°C

Look: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Jordan's King on official visit

The visit follows a previous meeting between the two leaders in October 2024 in Jordan, where they discussed the strong ties between the two nations

Published: Sun 7 Sept 2025, 4:14 PM

Top Stories

'Long weekend down the drain': How UAE internet slowdown affected residents

'Long weekend down the drain': How UAE internet slowdown affected residents

Dubai: 22K gold prices hit all-time high of Dh400; is it time to sell or buy?

Dubai: 22K gold prices hit all-time high of Dh400; is it time to sell or buy?

Apple's Awe-Dropping event: How to watch the iPhone 17 announcement live in the UAE?

Apple's Awe-Dropping event: How to watch the iPhone 17 announcement live in the UAE?

Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, arrived in the UAE on Sunday (September 7) for a working visit aimed at further strengthening the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

He was warmly received at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who welcomed the Jordan King and his accompanying delegation upon arrival.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE: Viral Turkish chef severs all ties with Dubai restaurant CZN Burak

thumb-image

Oman extradites man wanted by UAE for armed assault, stealing gold jewellery

thumb-image

Meet the Qawwali artist bringing Sufi tradition to Gen-Z

thumb-image

UAE weather: Partly cloudy skies; mercury to hit 41ºC in Abu Dhabi

thumb-image

WHO chief urges Israel to stop Gaza starvation 'catastrophe'

 

According to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court, King Abdullah departed Jordan earlier in the day and is scheduled to meet with Sheikh Mohamed during his visit to Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The visit follows a previous meeting between the two leaders in October 2024 in Jordan. In last year's meeting, they discussed the strong fraternal ties between the two nations and their close collaboration in areas that support a shared vision of sustainable development, prosperity, and stability.

In December last year, both leaders had a phone call where they discussed importance of intensifying efforts to prevent the escalation of conflict in the region, safeguard regional security and stability, and work towards establishing a clear path to achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs also welcomed King Abdullah.