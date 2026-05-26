UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday, May 26, received Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, who is on a working visit to the country.

Sheikh Mohamed and Manturov discussed cooperation between the two countries across a range of sectors, particularly in the economic and development fields, and reviewed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Manturov conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his wishes for continued growth in UAE-Russia relations.

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In response, Sheikh Mohamed asked the First Deputy Prime Minister to convey his greetings to President Putin along with his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Russia and its people.