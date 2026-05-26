UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister

They discussed cooperation between the two countries across a range of sectors, particularly in the economic and development fields

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 26 May 2026, 7:22 PM
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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday, May 26, received Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, who is on a working visit to the country.

Sheikh Mohamed and Manturov discussed cooperation between the two countries across a range of sectors, particularly in the economic and development fields, and reviewed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

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Manturov conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his wishes for continued growth in UAE-Russia relations.

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In response, Sheikh Mohamed asked the First Deputy Prime Minister to convey his greetings to President Putin along with his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Russia and its people.

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