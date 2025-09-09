President Sheikh Mohamed calls Qatar Emir, stresses UAE support

[Editor's note: Follow KT's live blog for real-time updates on Israeli strike targeting Hamas in Qatar]

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani after Israel attacked Hamas leaders in Doha.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed expressed the UAE's full solidarity with the State of Qatar and its support for it following the Israeli attack that targeted its territories.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed the UAE's condemnation of this blatant attack, stressing the UAE's support for all measures taken by Qatar to preserve its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its territory and people.

He stressed that the attack constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of Qatar and all international laws and norms, and undermines the security and stability of the region