UAE President arrives in Riyadh, received by Saudi Crown Prince

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Riyadh today on a fraternal visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Saudi Crown Prince had earlier visited the UAE, back in December 2024. At that time, the UAE President welcomed him and hosted a dinner in his honour. They also discussed developments in the Middle East.

On August 25, the UAE President went to New Alamein City in Egypt, where he was greeted by Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt.

(With inputs from Wam)