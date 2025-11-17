  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Nov 17, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 26, 1447 | Fajr 05:17 | DXB clear.png28°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

President of Republic of Korea arrives in UAE on state visit

Lee Jae-myung's aircraft was escorted by a formation of military jets as it entered the UAE airspace

Published: Mon 17 Nov 2025, 7:33 PM

Top Stories

UAE National Day: Private sector to get long weekend after paid holidays announced

UAE National Day: Private sector to get long weekend after paid holidays announced

5-day paid holiday for Sharjah government employees for 54th Eid Al Etihad

5-day paid holiday for Sharjah government employees for 54th Eid Al Etihad

Saudi bus crash: Rs500,000 compensation for victims' families; 45 killed, primary reports say

Saudi bus crash: Rs500,000 compensation for victims' families; 45 killed, primary reports say

Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Korea, arrived in the UAE today (November 17) on a state visit.

As the aircraft carrying the Korean President entered UAE airspace, it was escorted by a formation of military jets. The squadron leader requested the President's permission to accompany the plane to the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi as a gesture of honour and welcome.

Recommended For You

Honey Singh on the rise: Indian rapper is back with a global tour and renewed life

Honey Singh on the rise: Indian rapper is back with a global tour and renewed life

Dubai: Can a landlord charge different rents to tenants of the same building?

Dubai: Can a landlord charge different rents to tenants of the same building?

‘Shock, happiness’: How 17-year-old Elliott Bathe got top role in Dubai Student Council

‘Shock, happiness’: How 17-year-old Elliott Bathe got top role in Dubai Student Council

Clinical Pakistan whitewash Sri Lanka 3-0 in ODI series

Clinical Pakistan whitewash Sri Lanka 3-0 in ODI series

National Day holiday: UAE announces 4-day Eid Al Etihad break for public sector

National Day holiday: UAE announces 4-day Eid Al Etihad break for public sector

 

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Flight, Lee Jae-myung was received by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and head of the honorary mission accompanying the Korean President; Dr Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea; and a number of officials.

During his first visit to the UAE since assuming office, President Lee will hold talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on ways to strengthen economic and development-focused ties between the two countries with the aim of fostering prosperity and mutual benefit for their peoples.

The two leaders will also explore opportunities to advance both the Special Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the UAE and Republic of Korea.

In addition, discussions will cover a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

According to the South Korean President's office, he will also visit Egypt and Turkey, around the time of the G20 summit.