President of Republic of Korea arrives in UAE on state visit

Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Korea, arrived in the UAE today (November 17) on a state visit.

As the aircraft carrying the Korean President entered UAE airspace, it was escorted by a formation of military jets. The squadron leader requested the President's permission to accompany the plane to the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi as a gesture of honour and welcome.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Flight, Lee Jae-myung was received by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and head of the honorary mission accompanying the Korean President; Dr Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea; and a number of officials.

During his first visit to the UAE since assuming office, President Lee will hold talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on ways to strengthen economic and development-focused ties between the two countries with the aim of fostering prosperity and mutual benefit for their peoples.

The two leaders will also explore opportunities to advance both the Special Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the UAE and Republic of Korea.

In addition, discussions will cover a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

According to the South Korean President's office, he will also visit Egypt and Turkey, around the time of the G20 summit.