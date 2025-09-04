UAE President shares message of peace for Prophet's birthday

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has shared a message on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

"On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him), we reflect on his enduring legacy of understanding and compassion for the welfare of others," Sheikh Mohamed wrote.

"We pray to God to bless the world with stability, unity, and peace."

The UAE has declared Friday, September 5 a public holiday on the occasion of Prophet's birthday, for both private and public sector employees.

Celebrated by many faithful across the globe, the holiday coincides with the religious occasion that falls on 12 Rabi Al Awwal of the Hijri calendar.

The holiday announcement means employees will enjoy a three-day break, as Saturday and Sundays are the official weekends across the nation. Meanwhile, public sector employees in Sharjah already get Fridays off as part of their usual weekends.

In Dubai, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that all public parking will be free of charge on Friday, except for multi-level parking facilities and Al Khail Gate Parking (N.365).