  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 04, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 12, 1447 | Fajr 04:42 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.9°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

UAE President shares message of peace for Prophet's birthday

Friday, September 5, has been declared a public holiday for public and private sector employees

Published: Thu 4 Sept 2025, 10:07 AM

Top Stories

UAE: Roblox disables chat function for users amid safety concerns

UAE: Roblox disables chat function for users amid safety concerns

Faster Dubai Airport checks: No more removing laptops, liquids by end of 2026

Faster Dubai Airport checks: No more removing laptops, liquids by end of 2026

Why more UAE couples are turning to pre-marriage counselling; 'love isn’t enough'

Why more UAE couples are turning to pre-marriage counselling; 'love isn’t enough'

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has shared a message on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

"On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him), we reflect on his enduring legacy of understanding and compassion for the welfare of others," Sheikh Mohamed wrote.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

30 dead, all 23 districts of India's Punjab impacted by floods; schools shut till Sep 7

thumb-image

Watch: Palestinian film 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' premiere gets standing ovation

thumb-image

Zero bureaucracy initiative lifts investor confidence  

thumb-image

Sinner powers into US Open semis, Anisimova gains Swiatek revenge

thumb-image

UAE President shares message of peace for Prophet's birthday

 

"We pray to God to bless the world with stability, unity, and peace."

The UAE has declared Friday, September 5 a public holiday on the occasion of Prophet's birthday, for both private and public sector employees.

Celebrated by many faithful across the globe, the holiday coincides with the religious occasion that falls on 12 Rabi Al Awwal of the Hijri calendar.

The holiday announcement means employees will enjoy a three-day break, as Saturday and Sundays are the official weekends across the nation. Meanwhile, public sector employees in Sharjah already get Fridays off as part of their usual weekends.

In Dubai, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that all public parking will be free of charge on Friday, except for multi-level parking facilities and Al Khail Gate Parking (N.365).