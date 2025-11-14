  • search in Khaleej Times


Watch: UAE President meets Sheikh Mohammed, Dubai Crown Prince

During the meeting, the leaders engaged in fraternal conversations on a range of topics

Published: Fri 14 Nov 2025, 9:24 AM

Dubai Police catch teens speeding e-bike at over 100km/hr; 101 rides seized

UAE: One-month school break turns December into peak travel season

'They want to distract us': UAE official hits back at boycott calls amid Sudan crisis

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The meeting took place in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. During the meeting, the leaders engaged in fraternal conversations on a range of topics.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with a number of sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.

A video of the meeting was shared by WAM, take a look: