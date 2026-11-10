'Everyone has a role': UAE leaders say proud of how society handled regional challenges

The UAE's response to a year of unprecedented challenges has demonstrated the strength of its institutions, the loyalty of its people, and its readiness to face whatever lies straight ahead, the country's top leaders said.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reflected on the nation's resilience during a key session at the UAE Government Annual Meetings, titled Emerging Stronger.

The discussions focused on how the country navigated "recent challenges" and strengthened its preparedness across critical sectors, including defence, security, the economy, healthcare, logistics, and education.

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In a post on X after the session, Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE's strength came from the enduring unity, resolve, and shared value of its people.

"Every individual has an important role in contributing to our collective advancement. The UAE will continue its journey of progress with determination and readiness, guided by a steadfast commitment to preparing for the changes and challenges of the future," he said.

Preparing for future changes and challenges would remain a priority. "The resilience of the UAE lies in our shared values, and our nation’s security and stability will forever remain at the heart of our priorities."

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed, meanwhile, said the events of this year had given the world a clear demonstration of the UAE's military and economic capabilities, national resilience and the strength and wisdom of its government.

"The UAE showed the world its true capabilities during these events — its military and economic strength, its national resilience, and the strength and wisdom of its government," he wrote.

He also praised the teams and individuals who played a role in the country's response. "We are proud of our teams .. proud of our society's loyalty .. proud of our soldiers .. and proud of our President … proud of the United Arab Emirates," he said.

The emphasis on national readiness comes as the UAE honoured five teams for their contributions to protecting the community and keeping essential services running amid recent regional challenges.

Those recognised included the UAE Armed Forces, National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority’s National Operations Center team, aviation teams in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the national cyber security team and the national logistics network team.