UAE President congratulates Takaichi, first female PM of Japan

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended congratulations to Sanae Takaichi, who was elected as Japan's first female Prime Minister.

He wished for "her success in leading the country towards further progress and development".

Sheikh Mohamed said he looked forward to "deepening UAE-Japan ties and working together to foster growth and prosperity for our nations and peoples." This would build on the foundations of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Takaichi, leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, won the lower house vote to choose the next prime minister on Tuesday, clearing the way for her inauguration as the country's first female premier later in the day.

Takaichi received 237 votes, topping the majority of the 465-seat chamber, according to a lower house staff.

(With inputs from Reuters)