  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 12, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 20, 1447 | Fajr 04:58 | DXB overcast.png35.2°C

UAE President offers condolences to Qatar Emir over death of diplomats in car crash

The tragic traffic accident also injured two others, who were taken to the Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 2:50 PM

Top Stories

Dubai billionaire says Emirati youth who refrain from marriage must be held accountable

Dubai billionaire says Emirati youth who refrain from marriage must be held accountable

Robots that think, air taxis without pilots: Inside e&'s futuristic Gitex pavilion

Robots that think, air taxis without pilots: Inside e&'s futuristic Gitex pavilion

No more passport stamps: UAE residents to face smoother Schengen border entry

No more passport stamps: UAE residents to face smoother Schengen border entry

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences to Qatar's Emir over the death of diplomats in a deadly car crash during the early morning hours of Sunday, October 12.

The leader expressed his sincere sympathies to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani after three members of the Amiri Diwan were killed in a car crash in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The tragic traffic accident also injured two others, who were taken to the Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Zingfront HK launches Tax Brackets platform for multi-country income tax calculations

thumb-image

Unstable weather in UAE: Authorities 'closely monitoring' changing conditions

thumb-image

UAE: Cloud kitchens, restaurants growing; RAK forum helps small businesses scale

thumb-image

Trump's India envoy Gor 'optimistic' after meeting PM Modi

thumb-image

Watch: 'Are you okay?' Prince William holds back tears in short film on impact of suicide

 

Earlier, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also extended condolences to the families of the victims and to Qatar, its leadership, government, and people, over this "painful loss". The Emirates also wished for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Sunday early morning, the Qatar embassy in Cairo announced that Saud bin Thamer Al Thani, Abdullah Ghanem Al Khayarin, and Hassan Jaber Al Jaber were killed in a "painful traffic accident while performing their duties".

The embassy said it was following up with the authorities in Egypt to monitor the conditions of the two injured: Abdullah Issa Al Kuwari, and Mohammed Abdulaziz Al Buainain.

The injured will be transferred to Doha on a Qatari plane, after receiving the necessary medical care. The bodies of the deceased will also be repatriated.