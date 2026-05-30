Sheikh Mohamed offers condolences on death of former Yemeni President Hadi

Hadi, who was in his eighties, passed away in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, earlier this week following a sudden health crisis

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 30 May 2026, 7:36 AM UPDATED: Sat 30 May 2026, 7:58 AM
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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Dr Rashad Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen, expressing his sincere sympathies and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of condolences to Dr Al-Alimi.

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Hadi, who was in his eighties, passed away in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, earlier this week following a sudden health crisis. Henfled to the Kingdom in 2015 when war erupted between the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who had forced the government from the capital Sanaa. He handed over his powers to the newly announced Presidential Leadership Council in April 2022, as Yemen entered a United Nations-brokered ceasefire.

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Yemen remains divided between the Houthi-controlled north and the south, which is government-run but includes a patchwork of factions. Although the ceasefire is largely holding, the impoverished country is still in the grip of a major humanitarian crisis.

Hadi assumed office in 2012 after a long stint as vice president to Ali Abdullah Saleh, who reluctantly ended his 33 years in power during Arab Spring protests.

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