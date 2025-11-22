  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Nov 22, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 1, 1447 | Fajr 05:20 | DXB weather-sun.svg32.1°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

UAE President begins visit to Bahrain; King Hamad welcomes Sheikh Mohamed at Sakhir Air Base

Sheikh Mohamed is accompanied by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan

Published: Sat 22 Nov 2025, 12:20 PM

Top Stories

Sheikh Hamdan announces Erth Dubai awards; submissions open till January 2026

Sheikh Hamdan announces Erth Dubai awards; submissions open till January 2026

Who was Namansh Syal, Indian Tejas fighter jet pilot who died in Dubai Airshow crash?

Who was Namansh Syal, Indian Tejas fighter jet pilot who died in Dubai Airshow crash?

Foiled coup in 1972, last emirate to join UAE: 10 things you didn't know about Union

Foiled coup in 1972, last emirate to join UAE: 10 things you didn't know about Union

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in the Kingdom of Bahrain on a working visit.

Upon his arrival at Sakhir Air Base, he was welcomed by Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, along with several senior officials and members of the royal family.

Recommended For You

Halsey's Dubai concert called off 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

Halsey's Dubai concert called off 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

UAE weather: Temperatures to drop slightly; fog expected

UAE weather: Temperatures to drop slightly; fog expected

Dh1 items to 90% discount: UAE's Black, White, Yellow, Green Friday Sales explained

Dh1 items to 90% discount: UAE's Black, White, Yellow, Green Friday Sales explained

Zand launches UAE’s first AED-Backed stablecoin on public blockchain

Zand launches UAE’s first AED-Backed stablecoin on public blockchain

Two trains collide head-on in Czech Republic, injuring dozens

Two trains collide head-on in Czech Republic, injuring dozens

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mohamed is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; with other leaders, ministers and senior officials.