UAE President begins visit to Bahrain; King Hamad welcomes Sheikh Mohamed at Sakhir Air Base

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in the Kingdom of Bahrain on a working visit.

Upon his arrival at Sakhir Air Base, he was welcomed by Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, along with several senior officials and members of the royal family.

Sheikh Mohamed is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; with other leaders, ministers and senior officials.