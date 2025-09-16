  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

He was welcomed by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and a number of senior officials

Published: Tue 16 Sept 2025, 12:46 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in the Karabakh region on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Upon his arrival at Fuzuli International Airport, Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and a number of senior officials.

The UAE President is accompanied on the visit by a delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

