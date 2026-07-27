More premature babies survive in UAE but many need years of specialised care

More babies born extremely prematurely are surviving in the UAE thanks to advances in neonatal care, but doctors say many now require specialised rehabilitation to reduce the risk of lifelong developmental disabilities.

The growing need is reflected at SEHA's Salma Rehabilitation Hospital, where nearly one-third of paediatric patients receiving rehabilitation today were born prematurely.



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For Emirati mother Noura Al Ameri, the difference rehabilitation can make is measured every day in the progress of her youngest daughter, Alyazia.

Born at just 23 weeks and three days of pregnancy, weighing only 580g, Alyazia spent about a year in hospital after arriving months before her due date. She required breathing support and tube feeding and later underwent months of intensive rehabilitation.

She was not alone.

Alyazia has a twin brother, Hamad, who was also born prematurely. While he weighed slightly more at birth, around 750g, and gradually caught up with his development, Alyazia's journey proved far more challenging.

"He's walking now," her mother said. "But she was affected in her movement."

Today, at 19 months old, Alyazia is breathing independently, eating normally and continuing outpatient rehabilitation, although she still experiences delays with movement.

Her mother recalls fearing she might lose her daughter during the first months of life.

"They told me she was in danger because she was so tiny," Al Ameri said. "Her lungs were very weak, and the ventilator was doing all the breathing for her."

One of the happiest moments came after months of therapy when Alyazia no longer needed a feeding tube.

"She couldn't even use a pacifier before," Al Ameri said. "Little by little she started accepting food by mouth. When they finally removed the feeding tube, I felt there was real hope."

More recently, another milestone brought the whole family to tears.

"For a long time, she could only lie on her back. One day she suddenly rolled over onto her stomach by herself. We all started crying from happiness."

Although Hamad reached developmental milestones sooner, Al Ameri said comparing the twins was emotionally difficult.

"When you see the other twin progressing faster, it makes you think even more," she said. "But every new movement she makes gives us hope."

Doctors say Alyazia's story reflects a broader trend rather than an isolated case.

Dr Danish Muhammad Sami, Acting Chief Medical Officer at Salma Rehabilitation Hospital, said improvements in neonatal care have resulted in more premature babies surviving with complex medical needs that require rehabilitation after discharge.

Many are referred with developmental delays, feeding and swallowing difficulties, chronic lung disease or respiratory complications linked to prematurity, while others require support for neurological conditions, cerebral palsy or sensory impairments. Rehabilitation plans typically combine paediatrics, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy and feeding support.

He said early intervention is especially important because the first years of life represent a critical period of brain development.

"Beginning rehabilitation early can help children develop motor, feeding and communication skills while allowing emerging difficulties to be addressed before they become more significant," he said.

Independent specialists say the trend extends beyond a single hospital.

Dr Olayinka Kowobari, Consultant Neonatologist at Burjeel Medical City, said improved survival among extremely premature babies has shifted the focus from simply keeping infants alive to helping them achieve the best possible developmental outcomes.

"The best outcomes come when survival is paired with early developmental surveillance and rehabilitation," she said, adding that intervention should begin before developmental problems become established rather than waiting for obvious delays to appear.

Dr Iviano Ossuetta, Consultant in Neonatology at Danat Al Emarat, said advances in antenatal care, neonatal intensive care and respiratory support have steadily increased survival over the past decade, making structured developmental follow-up increasingly important.

He said babies who receive early physiotherapy, occupational therapy, feeding support and developmental follow-up are more likely to achieve developmental milestones than those whose challenges are recognised later.

Doctors say the biggest misconception parents have is that once a premature baby leaves neonatal intensive care, the difficult part is over.

Dr Kowobari said many babies who appear to have recovered well can still develop language, motor or behavioural difficulties months or even years later.

"Follow-up is part of treatment, not an optional extra," she said, noting that the best outcomes are achieved when rehabilitation begins before developmental delays become obvious.

She said many premature babies can make substantial developmental gains, particularly when they receive coordinated rehabilitation early, although outcomes still depend on factors such as gestational age, birth weight, neurological complications, nutrition and family support.

Early intervention, she added, can help reduce problems such as feeding difficulties, delayed motor development and later learning or attention issues by taking advantage of the brain's greatest period of adaptability during infancy.

Parents should seek medical advice if a premature baby struggles with feeding, gains weight slowly, appears unusually stiff or floppy, shows limited movement of the arms or legs, is delayed in rolling, sitting or crawling, makes limited eye contact, shows little interest in interaction or loses skills they had previously developed, doctors said.

Specialists also stress that premature babies should be assessed using their corrected age, calculated from their original due date rather than their birthday, as this provides a more accurate measure of whether developmental milestones are being reached. For example, a baby born two months early who is six months old would have a corrected age of four months.

Dr Ossuetta agreed that improving survival among extremely premature babies has made structured developmental follow-up increasingly important.

"Many premature babies can catch up with their peers, particularly when developmental concerns are identified early and appropriate interventions are provided," he explained. "The best outcomes are associated with timely follow-up, strong family engagement, optimal nutrition and access to multidisciplinary support services."

The family, who live about an hour from Al Ain, still travel several times a week for therapy while juggling appointments with their other children. For Al Ameri, however, the biggest lesson has been patience.

"Have faith, trust your doctors and be patient," she concluded. "Some days I thought I might lose her. But with patience and God's will, today every small movement she makes feels like a victory."