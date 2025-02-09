'Powerful sense of community': How Dubai is hub of living for almost 200 nationalities

Dubai welcomed 18.72 million international overnight visitors from January to December 2024, a 9 per cent year-over-year increase from 17.15 million in 2023
As Dubai received global accolades for cleanliness, safety, and other factors, the emirate continues to welcome visitors all over the world.
Dubai was among the top five safest cities in the world with a safety index of 83.7, according to findings revealed by Numbeo’s mid-2024 Safety Index by City rankings. The emirate also retained its position as the top destination for long-term remote workers, according to the 2024 Executive Nomad Index by property consultancy Savills.
In 2024, the emirate welcomed 18.72 million international overnight visitors from January to December 2024, a 9 per cent year-over-year increase from 17.15 million in 2023, according to data from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).
"By continuing to create new opportunities and value-driven offerings for the global traveller, Dubai will not only maintain its status as a preferred destination but also strengthen its position at the forefront of global growth in the sector," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
He added that Dubai’s tourism growth reflects the strategic vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, embodied in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, to consolidate the city’s status as a global hub for business and leisure and one of the world’s best cities to visit, live and work in.
For the fifth year in succession, Dubai secured the number 1 position globally for city cleanliness, according to the Global Power City Index (GPCI) report issued by the Institute for Urban Strategies at the Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan.
At the 31st annual World Travel Awards, announced in November 2024, Dubai was crowned the world’s leading shopping destination and the world’s leading exhibition destination.
Mina Rashid was named the world’s leading cruise port, while Dubai International Airport (DXB) was the world’s leading airport. DXB also marked a decade at the top of Airports Council International’s (ACI) list of the world’s busiest international airports (for traffic in 2023), following this up by welcoming a total of 92.3 million guests in 2024.
In 2024, the Dubai Fitness Challenge saw the participation of 2.7 million, and the Dubai Shopping Festival celebrated its 30th edition with discounts, raffle draws, free concerts, and daily fireworks.
Other events attracted thousands of visitors and exhibitors in 2024, including GITEX Global, with 200,000 attendees, the highest in its 44-year history, as well as Gulfood (150,000 attendees), and Arabian Travel Market (46,000 attendees).
Consolidating the city’s position as the world's leading meetings destination, Dubai last year secured the hosting of 437 future events, driven by Dubai Business Events (DBE), part of DET and the city’s official convention bureau. Marking a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of successful bids, the events secured in 2024 are set to attract an estimated 210,731 delegates to Dubai over the coming years.
Dubai seeks to champion inclusivity and accessibility for People of Determination, and the city is on the journey to being the first Certified Autism Destination™ in the Eastern Hemisphere.
Via its ‘Dubai Way’ online training platform, Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) offers autism and sensory awareness training for the city’s tourist-facing workforce as well as courses in inclusive service, accessible tourism, and sustainable tourism.
In 2024, DCT also launched the Middle East’s first apprenticeship in Culinary Operations, anchored by leading industry partners including Gates Hospitality, Hilton, and JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai.
The transformative two-year programme provides a new source of recruiting and qualifying talent for Dubai’s ever-growing culinary sector.
Dubai attracted visitors from across the globe, with the highest rate of growth of visitors coming from Northeast and Southeast Asia combined. This was followed by Africa (by 20 per cent) and Commonwealth of Independent States and Eastern Europe (by 16 per cent).
Visitors from Western Europe also grew significantly, up 14 per cent, while maintaining its position as the number one source region for international visitors to Dubai.
The emirate is a global destination strategically located at the crossroads of East and West.
“Dubai’s economic trajectory is driven by its ability to adapt and innovate. This is supported by a diversified portfolio of industries, enhanced global connectivity, and an increasingly business-friendly environment. World-class infrastructure development and sustained investment in capacity have further solidified Dubai’s standing as a global leader across all critical segments,” sai Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).
New hotels dotted the skyline of Dubai in 2024, with openings including One&Only One Za’abeel, SIRO One Za’abeel, and The Lana Dorchester Collection.
Dubai is ahead of New York, Paris, Bangkok, Singapore, and nearly on par with London, in total hotel room inventory, according to Smith Travel Research, which provides data on the hotel industry worldwide.
Dubai’s hotel inventory at the end of December 2024 comprised 154,016 total available rooms across 832 establishments, compared to 150,291 rooms at 821 establishments in 2023.
A couple of new properties are also in the pipeline, including Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab and the Mandarin Oriental Downtown.
The average daily rate (ADR) of Dh538 only rose marginally against the ADR of Dh536 in 2023, and according to STR Data, Dubai provided guests with more attractive average rates than global peers including Paris, New York, London and Singapore. Meanwhile, the Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) of Dh421 in 2024 was a 2 per cent increase on Dh415 the previous year.
"A powerful sense of community among the almost 200 nationalities living in Dubai is also seeing more residents advocate for the city, inviting and hosting their friends and family to experience it for themselves," Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said.
"We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and continuously innovating to exceed expectations, whether for tourists visiting for the first time, or for loyal repeat guests and residents exploring the city and enjoying its lifestyle offerings,” he added.
Dubai's residents showcased their favourite part of the city in a campaign titled 'If you go, you know.' As the 2024 winter air hit the emirate, ‘Dubai, What’s Not To Love?’ campaign positioned the city as a destination of choice for the cold season.
‘Dubai: A Whole New You’, featured father-daughter Bollywood duo Saif and Sara Ali Khan, and ‘Dubai: Who’s Ready?’ starred Korean actors Park Shin-Hye and Park Hyung-Sik from the Netflix series, Doctor Slump.
In 2024, DET signed strategic agreements with Emirates, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Hilton and Emaar Hospitality Group, to leverage the respective organisations’ global reach among potential travellers.
Global personalities such as Colombian singer J.Balvin, filmed two music videos in the city, and American YouTuber Mr. Beast, was among those who tapped into their audiences to create engaging content for the emirate.
With thousands of establishments – from local hidden gems to internationally renowned brands – the culinary excellence of Dubai’s restaurant sector did not go unnoticed on the global stage.
The third edition of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai was unveiled in July 2024, featuring 106 restaurants across 35 cuisines, an 18 per cent increase from 2023. Four restaurants were awarded two stars, 15 with one star, three with a Green Star, 18 Bib Gourmands, and 69 Michelin-selected restaurants.
In November 2024, Dubai hosted the 8th edition of The Best Chef Awards – the first time the awards had taken place in the Middle East and its largest edition to date. Held at Atlantis, The Palm, the prestigious event underlined Dubai’s status as a global gastronomy capital, with 550 chefs from 61 countries honoured.
Culinary excellence in the sector in the city was again rewarded with the recent announcement of the Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, with the city taking 19 spots, including a clean sweep of the top 3. With the opening of gastronomy-focused developments such as J1 Beach, new opportunities continue to emerge for more F&B concepts to succeed and secure global recognition.
Extensive infrastructure developments and strategic plans will enhance Dubai’s tourism sector in 2025 and beyond, creating pathways for further growth, and ensuring both residents and visitors continue to enjoy an unrivalled experience in the city.
Work has started on the new Dh128-billion passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), which will be the largest in the world when fully operational and will ultimately enable the airport to handle a passenger capacity of 260 million annually.
Aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and supporting initiatives to transform Dubai into a ‘20-Minute City’, Dubai Metro’s Blue Line extension will stretch 30 kilometres, connect 14 stations and serve an expected population of about one million people.
Dubai will also continue to leverage innovation and new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) to create personalised and immersive experiences for new and repeat visitors. The Visit Dubai mobile app uses AI to offer tailored recommendations, while virtual tours allow tourists to explore attractions before their trip. AI is also being used for biometric hotel check-ins and automated immigration processes at DXB, enhancing the overall travel experience.
