Posting photos of deceased online: UAE experts warn of up to Dh500,000 fine, mental trauma

Families in the UAE have expressed deep distress after discovering photos of their deceased relatives being shared publicly on social media without permission, compounding their grief and emotional suffering.

Emarat Al Youm reported several cases in which families found images of accident scenes, sometimes showing bloodstains, damaged belongings, or the deceased in their final moments circulating on WhatsApp and public platforms long before all relatives were even informed of the death.

One mother said she was heartbroken to see graphic photos of her child’s fatal accident shared widely without any consideration for the family’s emotional turmoil. Legal experts interviewed by the newspaper stressed that such actions not only violate dignity and privacy but can also interfere with official investigations and deepen the trauma of loss.

Legal and psychological professionals in the UAE warn that sharing images of the deceased, accident victims, or mourning families online is not only unethical, but also a criminal offense that can lead to imprisonment, heavy fines, and other penalties.

The warnings follow growing concerns over the ease with which sensitive visuals photographs from gravesides, funerals, accident scenes, or hospital emergency rooms are posted and reshared online, often without the knowledge or consent of the family.

Defending dignity of the deceased

Diana Hamade, lawyer and legal consultant and founder of Diana Hamade Attorneys at Law, said that publishing images of deceased persons without permission is a clear violation of UAE law. Citing Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Cybercrime, she explained that the legislation is intended to protect both the public and the bereaved from content that may cause fear, distress, or emotional harm. The law strictly prohibits posting images of individuals without their consent or, in the case of those who have died — the consent of their next of kin.

“A person who has passed away can no longer defend their dignity or privacy,” Hamade said. “Therefore, the law protects the family and those closely connected to the deceased, who may be harmed by such content.”

She added that images shared from accident sites, hospitals, or during the burial process are often graphic or disturbing and may cause widespread distress when circulated online. Publishing such visuals, she noted, can undermine public stability, violate family rights, and contribute to panic, fear, or emotional trauma.

Under the cybercrime law, violations can be punished with fines between Dh150,000 and Dh500,000, as well as potential imprisonment. Expatriates convicted of such offenses may also face deportation if the act is deemed harmful to public order. Hamade stressed that even if the person posting the image believes they are acting out of sympathy such as to encourage prayers or memorialise the deceased, good intentions do not absolve legal responsibility.

Families must grant explicit permission, and images must not be disturbing, invasive, or harmful to the dignity of the deceased.

Emotional consequences

The emotional consequences extend far beyond legal implications. Dr Nashwa Tantawy, psychologist and managing director of Nafsology Psychology Centre in Dubai, said that such images can significantly intensify trauma for grieving families, particularly children. Many relatives are already struggling to cope with the shock of sudden loss; being exposed repeatedly to accident photos or videos can trigger traumatic memories, sleep disturbances, flashbacks, and difficulty regulating emotions.

“Families may already avoid hearing details of the incident because they have strong visual memory,” she said. “When these images circulate online, they are exposed to constant reminders of the incident, leading to emotional re-traumatisation and making it harder to move forward.”

Children, she noted, are especially vulnerable because their cognitive processing of traumatic events is still developing. They may withdraw, exhibit sadness or anger, regress in behaviour, or develop problems with appetite, sleep, and concentration. The distress of adults around them can further intensify their emotional instability, creating long-term challenges for healthy development and recovery.

Legal measures

Legal consultant Hassan El Hais reinforced the legal seriousness of these acts, saying that photographing funerals, accident sites, burials, or mourning families without consent violates personal privacy and contradicts cultural values that emphasise dignity in death.

He explained that Article 44(4) of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 imposes at least six months’ imprisonment and fines starting from Dh150,000 for taking and publishing such images without the approval of the family or concerned party.

Other laws apply as well. Article 431 of the UAE Penal Code prohibits taking or transmitting photos of individuals in private settings without permission, while Article 43 of the Copyright Law also requires prior consent before photographing or publicly reproducing a person’s image.

El Hais also warned that sharing unverified visuals can interfere with investigations and mislead the public. Article 52 of the Cybercrime Law sets penalties of at least one year in prison and fines of no less than Dh100,000 for spreading false or unverified information, with harsher penalties if done during crises or if it undermines public confidence.

He added that social media platforms can be formally requested to remove unlawful content, and if they fail to respond, further action may be taken under Federal Decree Law No. 55 of 2023 on Media Regulation.

The experts urged the public to avoid seeking digital engagement at the expense of a family’s emotional well-being, privacy, and dignity. “This law exists to preserve privacy, protect families, and ensure that society remains stable, secure, and respectful,” Hamade said.