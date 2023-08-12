Popular Dubai hotel temporarily closed due to power outage after rainstorm

Property says the team is 'unable to indicate as to when systems will be fully operational again'

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 12 Aug 2023, 12:42 PM

Dubai's iconic floating hotel QE2 is temporarily closed due to an "unprecedented power outage".

The Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel has been shut since Sunday, August 6, after heavy rain and strong winds last weekend led to power cuts in the property, according to an advisory issued to guests who enquired about room availability.

"Unfortunately, an unexpected weather event last 05 August, has led to an unprecedented power outage to the entire hotel," QE2 said in the notice.

The hotel, which is docked at Dubai's Port Rashid, will remain closed until August 16, the advisory added.

"Our team is actively working to resolve this situation as soon as possible, however we are unable to indicate as to when our systems will be fully operational again."

All hotel facilities, including restaurants and activities, will be closed during the period, it said.

A rainstorm, which came with hail, battered Dubai on August 5, toppling trees and boards along the roads. The spell of unstable weather continued in different parts of the country over the last week, with rain and hail hitting five emirates on Friday.

ALSO READ: