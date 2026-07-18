'Defining moment': Sheikh Mohamed honours values of unity on UAE Pledge Day

On this day 55 years ago, the UAE's Founding Fathers gathered to sign the Declaration of the Union and the UAE Constitution, giving the nation its name—the United Arab Emirates.

In celebration of this landmark moment, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan commemorated the "defining moment in our nation's history".

"On Union Pledge Day, we renew our commitment to the principles of unity established by the late Sheikh Zayed and his brothers the Rulers," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on his X account.

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In 2024, Sheikh Mohamed officially designated July 18 as UAE Pledge Day to celebrate the key step that led to establishing a federation of Emirates.

As we continue to build on the achievements of the UAE, we remain guided by the values that shaped its foundation, ensuring they continue to inspire future generations Uae President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Observed annually on July 18, Union Pledge Day is a revered national occasion in the UAE, alongside Eid Al Etihad, celebrated on December 2, Flag Day on November 3, and Commemoration Day on November 30.

The day was officially declared in July 2024 by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. It commemorates the pivotal meeting held on July 18, 1971, when the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Rulers signed the declaration of the Union and the UAE Constitution, and officially announced the name of the UAE.

This historic gathering set the stage for the formal establishment of the federation on December 2, 1971. As Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stated when announcing the occasion, it is “a national occasion to celebrate the history of our country and the blessed journey towards establishing the Union”.