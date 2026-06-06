Play971 UAE: Full guide to access, sports wagering and restrictions

For sports fans and gaming enthusiasts in the UAE, the country’s first licensed internet gaming and sports wagering website Play971 has everything from casino games like roulette and blackjack to wagers on horse racing and international sporting events like football. However, Dubai residents will not be able to play on the platform for now.

A message on the website reads: “In accordance with local laws and regulations, access to our services is restricted in certain locations. Play971 is accessible within the UAE only, except Dubai. Access is not available in Dubai or outside the UAE.”

A spokesperson for the company confirmed this to Khaleej Times. “Play971's services are available only in jurisdictions where use is permitted under applicable local provisions,” said Philippa Bowland, Commercial Director for iGaming at Play971. “Platform availability is determined at the emirate level. At present, our service is live in a number of emirates under their respective local regulatory framework.”

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She added that for the future, the company “remains open to opportunities” and continues to engage within the appropriate channels. “However, any expansion is subject to local frameworks and regulatory approvals,” she said.

Geoblocking

The website has a geoblocking system which does not allow Dubai residents or anyone outside the UAE to register to play on the platform. It further clarified that those attempting to access the site from a restricted location will receive an error message and may not be able to view or use the platform until they are physically located in a permitted area.

Khaleej Times can confirm that attempts to access the website from Dubai were restricted.

However, residents of Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah confirmed they were able to access the site.

What about VPNs?

Those attempting to access the website using a VPN will not be able to do so. According to Play971, the user’s device must share the precise location. Those wanting to play on the website must disable any VPN or proxy services and ensure location services are enabled on the device.

Those still unable to access the website should allow their browser to access their location when prompted and clear their browser cache and cookies. Once completed, they can refresh the page and try again.

Ahead of Fifa World Cup

Play971 has launched access for UAE football fans to place wagers on upcoming international matches; this has come at a time when football lovers worldwide prepares to watch the World Cup. It will be the first time that UAE-based football fans will legally be able to place wagers on their favourite teams.

The bets for the Fifa games as well as NBA basketball games are already live on the website. Players will be able to place wagers on various aspects of the game including the number of goals scored, the two halves of the match and even the corners awarded in a game.

In addition to football, players will also be able to place wagers on a wide variety of games including horse racing, cricket, tennis, futsal, ice hockey and baseball. The platform also includes casino-style games and live dealer games streamed from a studio licensed by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) in Abu Dhabi.

Players must be at least 21 years old to be able to access the website. To register, each resident must submit their Emirates ID as well as their phone number and address.