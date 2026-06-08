Play971 says player protection is ‘central’ to UAE’s first legal betting platform

The UAE’s first licensed sports wagering and gaming platform, Play971, allows players to set deposit limits, take time-outs and use self-exclusion tools as part of its responsible gaming safeguards, a senior company official has told Khaleej Times.

Philippa Bowland, Commercial Director for iGaming at Play971, said player protection is “central” to how the platform has been built, with the tools embedded and “not added as an afterthought”.

Her comments come as Play971 has opened access for UAE-based football fans to legally place wagers on upcoming international football matches, including Fifa World Cup fixtures.

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Bowland said customer support is also available at any time for players who need guidance or assistance. “Secure identity verification ensures that all registered players are 21 or older, while also supporting safe registration and AML compliance,” she said.

As a platform regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), Play971’s player protection and dispute resolution mechanisms are backed by UAE law.

“The goal is to make commercial gaming a sustainable entertainment experience, one that gives players a safe, legal alternative to unregulated sites, with validated guardrails in place,” she said.

Player controls

According to Play971’s responsible gaming section, players can choose from the following options:

Deposit limits: Players can set daily, weekly or monthly deposit limits to manage how much they spend on the platform. Once a limit is set, it cannot be exceeded. Any request to reduce a limit takes effect immediately, while increases become active only after the selected time period ends.

Time-outs: Players who want a short break from gaming can activate a time-out. The period starts from 72 hours and can extend up to 42 days. During this time, users cannot play or deposit funds, but can still access their account to withdraw any remaining balance.

Self-exclusion: For longer breaks, players can choose self-exclusion for a period starting from six months. During this period, users cannot play or deposit funds, although they can still withdraw balances. Once activated, the self-exclusion period cannot be reversed or shortened until the selected duration ends.

Play mindfully

Play971’s responsible gaming section reminds players that gaming outcomes are unpredictable.

Randomness: Gaming outcomes are unpredictable, and no pattern or sequence can determine future outcomes.

No control over outcomes: In games of chance, results are determined by random algorithms or processes.

Past results: Previous wins or losses do not influence future results.

Sports betting: While research and analysis can guide decisions, outcomes cannot be guaranteed because of factors such as injuries, weather and game-day performance.

Play carefully

The platform advises users to take steps to keep gaming within limits.

Set a budget: Players are advised to decide how much they can afford to spend without affecting bills, rent or savings.

Track spending: Users are encouraged to keep a record of how much they spend and compare it with their budget.

Manage time: Players are advised to decide in advance how much time they will spend gaming.

Avoid chasing losses: The platform warns against increasing bets or playing longer to recover losses.

Do not borrow money: Play971 says users should not borrow money or use credit to fund gaming activities.

Be mindful of emotions: Players are advised to take a break if they feel frustrated or overly invested.

External support

Play971 also directs users to Takalam, an online mental well-being platform, for external support.

The platform says users looking for guidance, or those who feel gaming may be affecting their well-being, can access support through Takalam “in a way that fits your lifestyle”.