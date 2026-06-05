Ahead of Fifa, Play971 allows UAE football fans to wager on upcoming international matches

Play971, the UAE’s first licensed sports wagering and iGaming platform, has launched access for UAE-based football fans to legally place wagers on upcoming international football matches.

The platform, regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, is open to players aged 21 and above and is accessible through mobile and desktop browsers.

Operated by Coin Technology Projects LLC, Play971 offers sports wagering across international fixtures from major sports and leagues, as well as regional and local events, including UAE football and horse racing.

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The platform also includes casino-style games and live dealer games streamed from a GCGRA-licensed studio in Abu Dhabi.

Philippa Bowland, Commercial Director for iGaming at Play971, said the platform had been designed with sports fans in mind, with match and player markets, tournament-themed games and a streamlined tournament page.

“The UAE is home to some of the most passionate and engaged sports fans in the world. For the first time, a locally rooted platform like Play971 adds a new layer to the sports experience – making it possible for fans to play sustainably, rally behind their teams, and enjoy major football moments together,” Bowland said.