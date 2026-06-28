'Play is not time wasted': New study urges UAE parents to stop chasing productivity

A culture of sleep scores, step counts and productivity hacks are increasingly shaping daily routines in the UAE, with many adults, particularly parents, now questioning whether the push to optimise every moment is doing more harm than good to their own well-being.

New research from Nord Anglia Education shows that while ambition and self-improvement remain widely valued, they are also contributing to rising anxiety and guilt around rest, play and downtime.

The Permission to Play Report, based on responses from more than 500 UAE parents and education experts, revealed that modern families are struggling to disconnect in an era defined by constant measurement and performance.

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The survey found that 91 per cent of parents say play and enjoyment are important for adult well-being, yet more than half feel guilty about spending time on activities with no productive output. Meanwhile, 53 per cent believe constant tracking is making people more anxious, and only 8 per cent think it makes people happier.

'Play has become a luxury rather than a necessity'

Experts behind the study say the findings reflect a wider cultural shift, where even leisure time is often evaluated through the lens of productivity.

Elizabeth Lamb, Regional Managing Director – Middle East, Nord Anglia Education, said the balance between work, well-being and rest has become increasingly distorted.

“Play is an integral part of a balanced, healthy society. But somewhere along the way, adults have forgotten that.

“Children rarely need permission to play, but many adults feel they need permission to stop. Our research shows that while we understand the value of play, modern life has made it increasingly difficult to prioritise.

“In a culture that celebrates productivity and optimisation, play can often feel like a luxury rather than a necessity. Yet the evidence is clear — play is not time wasted. It is essential to our well-being, relationships, creativity, and resilience.”

Well-being, guilt and the pressure to perform

The report highlights how “optimisation culture”, driven by wellness tracking apps, productivity content and self-improvement influencers, is reshaping how families define success and rest.

Dr Ruba Tabari, Consultant Educational Psychologist, The Developing Child Centre (TDCC), said the growing pressure to measure every aspect of life is creating a paradox.

“We seem to live in an age where the pressure to optimise every aspect of life has become almost unavoidable. But there is an irony in trying to achieve well-being through constant measurement.

“As we grow older, playfulness often fades because it can seem trivial or unproductive. Yet those carefree moments can help us relax, strengthen our relationships and bring us joy. In our efforts to extend life, we may sometimes lose sight of how to enjoy it.”

Children’s instinct: Learning through play, not pressure

Educators say children continue to demonstrate what many adults are forgetting — that not everything meaningful needs to be measured or maximised.

Kathryn Kelly, Assistant Head – PYP Coordinator, Swiss International Scientific School Dubai, said play remains central to development.

“In a culture increasingly driven by optimisation and measurable outcomes, play reminds us that curiosity, well-being, creativity, and human connection are not distractions from success, they are foundations for it.

“One of the greatest misconceptions about play is that it sits outside of learning. In reality, play is how children learn best.”

She added that “play is a vehicle for deep learning rather than something separate from it. Perhaps there is something adults can learn from that.”

Schools see rising parental pressure

Other school heads are also witnessing the ripple effects of performance anxiety among parents.

Joseph Sebastian, Vice Principal, Woodlem Park School Dubai, said families are increasingly overwhelmed by competing expectations.

“Most parents are trying their best, but many feel they are still not doing enough. Schools can help by keeping communication simple, honest, and practical.”

“Through parent meetings, family and student counselling support, coffee mornings with parenting sessions, inclusion reviews, and realistic goal-setting, we try to reduce pressure.”