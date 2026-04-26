Planning for summer trip? UAE travel agents expect higher airfares, packages

UAE residents planning their summer holidays this year may need to set aside a higher budget, with travel agents saying airfares and packages are already trending above last year’s levels.

Agents said that ticket prices could be around 20 to 30 per cent higher or more compared to the same period last year, driven by strong demand, longer flight routes, and ongoing disruptions affecting travel patterns.

“Summer travel enquiries have started coming in, especially for Europe and the Far East,” said Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wisefox Travels. “At the same time, destinations in the Caucasus region are also gaining traction as more affordable options.”

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He noted that while final package pricing is still being worked out for the peak season, early indicators show a clear increase in costs.

“For example, last year during summer months, packages to Caucasian countries started from around Dh2,600. This year, they are starting at about Dh3,500,” he said, pointing to a noticeable jump in base prices.

Agents also said visa appointment slots for several European countries are currently available ahead of the summer travel season.

“At the moment, visa appointments are available before departure for many European destinations, which is helping residents plan their trips, even as they continue to monitor the situation before booking,” said Subair.

Travel agents said that while interest is rising, many residents are still in the exploration stage, watching how the regional situation develops before confirming bookings. “There is strong interest in Europe, but people are taking time before making decisions,” said Subair, adding that airfare trends are already on the higher side compared to last year.

Another factor contributing to the increase is the longer flight paths being taken by airlines due to regional disruptions, which has pushed up operating costs and, in turn, ticket prices.

Agents said that that fares during peak summer dates are expected to be significantly higher than flexible travel periods, as demand builds in the coming weeks. “Fares during peak summer dates can be noticeably higher compared to flexible travel periods. Even shifting travel by a few days can make a big difference in pricing,” said Pavan Poojari from Luxury Travels.

With bookings yet to fully pick up, industry experts said prices may continue to rise closer to the travel period. “Bookings have not fully picked up yet, but as we get closer to the travel period, prices are expected to increase further, especially on popular routes,” said Pavan.

“Travellers should plan early, keep their dates flexible, and consider alternative destinations if they want to manage costs during the busy summer season,” added Pavan.