‘Never afraid of it’: Emirati breast cancer survivors share recovery journeys

Two Abu Dhabi women who once faced the darkest days of breast cancer say they found strength in faith and family as they battled through the illness. Their journeys were marked by moments of fear and uncertainty, yet their determination to keep going never wavered.

Now, after recovery, both women channel that strength into helping others, transforming their experiences from despair to hope.

'I lived the moment'

When Sara Al Sheebani was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer at the age of 34, she decided to face it head-on. “I discovered the disease in July 2013,” she recalled. “We immediately did the surgery.” Determined not to escalate her stage from 2 to 3 or 4, she accepted the treatment immediately. “I started taking the chemo for six months and finished the radiation in a month. I recovered in April 2014.”

“They told me it was a bit strange to have cancer at that age, but thank God, I accepted the illness positively. I was never afraid of it; I was focused on how I should treat it.” She credits her family — and her own mindset — for keeping her going. “My family supported me from the beginning, after God,” she said. “But I always say, if the patient doesn’t give herself motivation and accept the disease, even if there was any support in the world, it wouldn’t work.”

The chemotherapy, she admitted, was gruelling. “The first three months were the most difficult because we used to take the red chemo that burns and lowers the immune system… but it didn’t make me lose hope.” Even as her body weakened, she refused to isolate herself. “I used to go to the mall, to the park… I didn’t lock myself in the house. I tried to do things that would benefit society,” she added.

When Sara lost her hair — from the very first chemo session — she chose to stay confident. “I didn’t have any hair, but I would put on makeup,” she recalled. Despite gaining 20 kilograms due to hormonal changes, she continued to socialise and attend events, and found happiness in small things, like shopping for new clothes. “I lived my life; I lived the moment.”

After her recovery, life took a joyful turn. “I got married late, and I started IVF treatment… thank God, the treatment helped me give birth,” she said, smiling. “Next month my baby will be one year old.”

But the experience changed her outlook on life and work. “Chemotherapy and treatment made me change my way of thinking,” she said. “I changed my field from finance to human capital. I realised I didn’t need to be so stressed. I needed to be less stressed because I saw the impact it had on my health.”

Rare case

For Wiaam Al Hashmi, an executive coach and trainer in Abu Dhabi, her battle with breast cancer began just months ago — but her resilience has already inspired many. “I discovered the disease in February 2025,” she said. “I was at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, and I chose Dr Aisha Al Salami, who examined me and started the treatment.”

Dr Aisha recalled that the diagnosis and treatment moved quickly. “We started within two to three weeks,” she said. “The treatment was chemotherapy with targeted therapy because the type was triple-positive… six doses, followed by surgery and radiation. She finished radiation last week, and now she will continue with hormonal therapy.”

Wiaam’s body reacted harshly to the chemotherapy. “The first dose was very strong,” she said. “My body made a reaction — I had a lot of skin sensitivity, my whole body felt burned.” Dr Aisha added, “She’s one of the rare cases who experienced almost every side effect… even during surgery, she faced complications.”

But the emotional toll was just as heavy. “The first three days were a shock,” Wiaam said. “I turned off my phone and isolated myself to regain balance. The first and most important step is self-talk — fixing how you speak to yourself is crucial in this battle.”

Once she regained composure, she resumed her professional life despite the pain. “I decided to continue coaching even while I was sick,” she said. “The first three days after each dose were very hard, but then I’d go back to giving sessions. Sometimes I walked like a penguin because of nerve pain in my legs, but nobody at work even noticed I was sick.”

Her daughter, a medical student, struggled with fear. “It was very hard for her because she knows what chemo can do,” said Wiaam. “She would tell me, ‘It can cause hearing loss or other things.’ It was a tough time for both of us”.

The lowest moment came after her third chemotherapy session. “I went to my father and told him, ‘Maybe tomorrow I won’t wake up. I’m so tired,’” she recalled. “It wasn’t just pain — I felt like my body had reached its limit.” When her hair began to fall out, she took control of the moment. “As soon as I noticed it falling, I went to the salon and shaved my head like a teenager,” she said. “I made it a celebration — I brought sweets, hired a professional photographer, and took photos of myself wearing white. I wanted to document the journey and see where I’d been.”

Now, with her hair growing back and her strength returning, Wiaam’s reflections are full of clarity and courage. “It’s about how you want to go,” she said. “We will all die, but I wanted to go to class as a fighter.”