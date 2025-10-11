Pink October in UAE: 2 new clinics provide free breast cancer screenings

The UAE's Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) has widened the scope of its Pink Caravan campaign this year by adding two new fixed clinics in Al Ain and Khor Fakkan, improving access to free breast cancer screenings across the country.

Rashid Al Ameeri, Head of Corporate Communication at FOCP, said the new clinics were introduced after assessing community needs and feedback from past campaigns. “This year, we’ve added fixed clinics in Khor Fakkan Hospital and Al Ain to reach communities that previously had limited access,” he said.

In addition to expanding its network of clinics, the Pink Caravan has reintroduced its community event in Aljada and increased the number of male screening clinics from one to two. The capacity for female breast cancer screenings has also been expanded.

Last year, the campaign provided screenings for around 16,000 people through its mobile and fixed units. With the new clinics and partnerships with various organisations, FOCP aims to reach around 17,000 individuals this year.

Al Ameeri said the locations were selected based on demand and accessibility. “We noticed that appointments in Al Ain were fewer than in other emirates, and Khor Fakkan had limited corporate bookings. Establishing fixed clinics there ensures that people in these regions can access screenings more easily,” he explained.

FOCP also continues to provide financial and emotional support to patients who cannot afford treatment. “Patients can apply for financial assistance, and we host regular support sessions for survivors and caregivers,” Al Ameeri added.

Spreading awareness

Dr Rehmat Khatoon, Radiology Specialist, said the clinics offer clinical breast examinations and screening mammograms as part of the early detection drive. “We also conduct awareness sessions to teach women how to perform self-examinations and encourage them to do so regularly,” she said.

Dr Khatoon noted that self-examination is an important first step in identifying any changes in the breast’s shape, size, or texture. “Any unusual signs should prompt a visit to a doctor,” she advised.

She explained that clinical examinations are carried out by specialists and involve both visual and manual checks of the breast and underarm areas. “If anything unusual is detected, the patient is referred for further tests, such as a screening mammogram,” she said. “We recommend women over 20 have a clinical exam every two years, and those over 40 once a year.”

According to Dr Khatoon, screening mammograms are key in detecting tumours that may not be visible or palpable. “The X-ray imaging allows early detection of cancer cells, often before symptoms appear,” she said.

For cases requiring further evaluation, patients may be referred for additional imaging such as an ultrasound or an MRI.

The Pink Caravan event, part of the annual “Pink October” awareness campaign, runs from October 10 to 12 at Aljada, Sharjah, from 5pm to 11pm. The three-day event includes free screenings, educational workshops, and family activities aimed at encouraging early detection and community awareness.