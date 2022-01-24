'Pillar of the Union': Sheikh Mohammed hails Sharjah Ruler on 50th anniversary of accession to throne

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent.
The UAE Vice-President has hailed the Sharjah Ruler as a “pillar of the Union” on the 50th anniversary of his accession to the throne.
On January 25, 1972, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi had been unanimously approved as the Ruler of Sharjah.
Referring to Sheikh Dr Sultan as his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted: “He is a university for science and culture. God bless Sheikh Dr Sultan for his family and people.”
Under Sheikh Dr Sultan’s visionary leadership, Sharjah has witnessed a renaissance, progress and prosperity in all areas over the past 50 years.
The Sharjah Ruler holds multiple honorary doctorates and is a renowned scholar and author, with several published works.
He has a keen eye for the arts, and the Unesco recognised Sharjah as the Cultural Capital of the Arab World in 1998. The Emirate was also named World Book Capital City for the year 2019 in recognition of the city's continuous efforts in promoting literacy.
