'Picked my bag and left': UAE residents cut UK vacations short amid riots, safety concerns

With tensions escalating and safety concerns mounting, travellers are adjusting their itineraries and constantly checking for updates

by

Waad Barakat
Police officers face off with protesters during the 'Enough is Enough' demonstration called by far-right activists in Bristol on August 3, 2024. Photo: AFP
Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 6:59 PM

Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 7:12 PM

Recent riots in the United Kingdom have prompted several UAE residents vacationing to cut short their trips and return home earlier than planned. With tensions escalating and safety concerns mounting, travellers are adjusting their itineraries.

UAE resident Hatim Mubarak, who witnessed the beginning of the riots, expressed frustration and anxiety. Speaking to Khaleej Times he said, "I planned to stay in the UK for another three weeks and had meetings in Belgium. However, given the ongoing violence and my increasing stress, I've decided to cancel everything and head back home to the UAE."


Lebanese expat who witnessed the breakout of the Liverpool riots couldn't comprehend how things escalated at first. "I was very shocked. I kept checking social media, but I was in denial until I heard that almost 300 people were rioting," he recalled. "So I just picked up my bag and left for the airport."

The constant checking of news and the sense of unease have made it clear to Hatim that it's safe to return now.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Safety first

Aisha Dharan, a 24-year-old Emirati who arrived in the UK on July 25, was set to explore multiple cities, including Manchester. However, following a series of violent clashes, England's worst turmoil in 13 years, and a warning from the UAE embassy, her father decided to prioritise their safety and booked an early flight back to the UAE on August 4.

"We were shocked and worried when we saw the news about the riots," Aisha told Khaleej Times. "Our original plans included a visit to Manchester as a last destination, but given the situation, we decided it was best to cut our trip short."

The riots have broken out after three young girls were killed and five more children stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. False rumours spread quickly on social media, incorrectly suggesting the attacker was a Muslim asylum seeker. British authorities declared that the actual suspect, a 17-year-old born in Wales with Rwandan parents, led to widespread violence, including the burning of facilities for asylum seekers and attacks on mosques.

Closely monitored

A Pakistani expat, who preferred to remain anonymous, arrived in the UK on July 30, just days before far-right protests erupted. "We ran into a few Palestine protests where the police advised us it was unsafe to wander around," the expat shared. "Although we avoided the ongoing riot areas and cities, we're hearing about continuous unrest, which always starts after we leave the area."

The expat currently in Scotland noted that she and her family have come across footage of cars being set on fire in places they have visited, along with disturbing reports of acid attacks and workplaces being burned down.

The unrest in the UK has been fuelled by false information and increasing tensions following the tragic death. While areas like Scotland, particularly Fort William, remain relatively unaffected, the situation in England continues to be volatile, with Manchester and other cities facing severe disruptions.

"We're in Scotland, where things are relatively calm. We plan to return to England soon but remain concerned about the situation in Manchester."

Waad Barakat

