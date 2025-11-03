Look: UAE residents celebrate Flag Day; beaches, landmarks full of colour

At exactly 11am, the UAE stood still to mark Flag Day. Flags were raised across schools, government buildings, homes, and even public beaches as the national anthem echoed through the air. In every emirate, people looked up with pride, hands on their hearts, voices joining in unison, celebrating a moment that captured the nation’s unity and spirit.

The UAE marked Flag Day, an occasion that honours the nation’s past, present, and future. Introduced in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the day commemorates the anniversary of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming the country’s President in 2004. The event, observed annually on November 3, serves as a symbol of loyalty, belonging, and gratitude for the union’s values.

When Khaleej Times visited several locations, the celebrations were in full swing — from iconic landmarks to quiet neighbourhoods, the spirit of Flag Day could be seen everywhere.

At Dubai’s Flag Garden, the atmosphere was one of awe and admiration. Thousands of UAE flags lined the beach near the Burj Al Arab, forming breathtaking aerial portraits of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The display, now in its twelfth year, is part of the national celebrations for Flag Day and National Day. It will run from October 31 to January 10, offering residents and visitors a striking view of national pride by the sea.

Meanwhile, in Sharjah, the iconic Flag Island once again stood as a symbol of pride. Its 123-metre-high flagpole, one of the tallest in the region, became the centre of activity, drawing families and photographers.

The Corniche was lit up in the national colours, and residents gathered to take photos and enjoy cultural performances that marked the day.

Children dressed in red, green, white, and black were seen carrying small flags as they walked toward the celebration, their laughter and excitement adding to the festive mood.

From Dubai to Fujairah, communities came together. Government employees stepped outside their offices to raise the flag side by side. At schools, children sang the national anthem, waving small flags as teachers proudly watched. Families gathered in front yards and balconies, while others filmed the moment on their phones and shared it online with captions like Proudly raising our flag.

“It’s a proud day, every year it feels special all over again,” said Maitha Al Harbi teacher in Dubai, moments after raising the flag with her students.



“Even though it’s not a public holiday, it feels like one. Everyone’s in the spirit,” she said.

While Flag Day lasts only a few moments each year, its emotion stretches far beyond the morning ceremony. It signals the start of a month of celebrations leading up to Eid Al Etihad in December. Dubai has once again declared this period the National Month, a series of events and initiatives honouring the UAE’s national identity from November 3 until December 2.