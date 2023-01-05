Photos: Tears of joy as inmates reunite with families in police's heartwarming surprise

The gesture comes under a new initiative launched as part of celebrations for Gulf Inmate Week

Heartwarming scenes unfolded recently at the Ras Al Khaimah Punitive and Correctional Institution as two Arab inmates received the biggest surprise: They got to spend time with their families who were flown in all the way from their home countries.

In a humanitarian gesture, the Ras Al Khaimah Police shouldered all the expenses for the families' trip, from the airfares to hotel accommodation and transport within the country. The new initiative was launched as part of celebrations for Gulf Inmate Week.

A top official said their team welcomed the two families upon their arrival at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and escorted them to a hotel. Col Abdullah Al Haimer, director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution, led the process and ensured the guests' comfort throughout the journey.

The next day, the families were brought to a hall at the institution where they were asked to wait. Not knowing what awaited them, the inmates were then ushered into the venue.

Tears of joy then filled the hall, as the prisoners embraced their fathers, mothers, and siblings for the first time in a long time.

"The initiative was all about giving happiness, which was evident during the families' reunion. This reflects the Ministry of Interior's goal of boosting social welfare," said Col Al Haimer.

Among those present at the event were officials from the Egyptian Consulate in Dubai, led by Yasser Al Halawani; representatives of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Interior; and a number of officers.

The citizens affairs officer at the Egyptian Consulate expressed their appreciation of the heartwarming gesture, saying it reflects the strong relations between the police and the people of the UAE.

