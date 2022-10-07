Photos: Sheikh Hamdan remembers grandfather Sheikh Rashid on death anniversary

Dubai Crown Prince shares rare images on social media

By Web Desk Published: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 4:18 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 5:16 PM

The Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum paid rich tributes to his grandfather, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, on his death anniversary.

Sheikh Hamdan took to social media to share some rare images. “On this day, 7th of October 1990, a wise leader left us,” he wrote in his post.

Calling his grandfather the founder of modern Dubai, he said that Sheikh Rashid played a crucial role and laid the foundation for Dubai’s economy.

“His words were few, yet his achievements said enough. He valued his country and his people above all else. Rashid bin Saeed, an unforgotten page in history. He left, yet he gifted us a treasure,” Sheikh Hamdan further said in his tribute.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, also paid a poignant tribute to his father on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, he said even though the “father of Dubai left us 32 years ago, his legacy did not”.

ALSO READ: