Photos: Sheikh Hamdan remembers grandfather Sheikh Rashid on death anniversary

Leadership is keen to provide new opportunities for promising national talent to contribute to the emirate's development journey
The Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum paid rich tributes to his grandfather, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, on his death anniversary.
Sheikh Hamdan took to social media to share some rare images. “On this day, 7th of October 1990, a wise leader left us,” he wrote in his post.
Calling his grandfather the founder of modern Dubai, he said that Sheikh Rashid played a crucial role and laid the foundation for Dubai’s economy.
“His words were few, yet his achievements said enough. He valued his country and his people above all else. Rashid bin Saeed, an unforgotten page in history. He left, yet he gifted us a treasure,” Sheikh Hamdan further said in his tribute.
Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, also paid a poignant tribute to his father on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, he said even though the “father of Dubai left us 32 years ago, his legacy did not”.
ALSO READ:
Leadership is keen to provide new opportunities for promising national talent to contribute to the emirate's development journey
Customers can redeem points and unlock benefits across over 70 retail brands, with points earned in-store, in restaurants and online
RTA also announces the resumption of bus services to the popular winter attraction starting October 10
'He left us 32 years ago, but his legacy did not', says Dubai Ruler
Rents have been on the rise in the city after the Covid-19 pandemic, with apartments' price increases fast approaching the same rate as villas
Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution near the site and take alternate routes
Pakistani expat will move out of his shared accommodation, get an apartment for a fresh start
From floating and railway markets to the Indian Chaat Bazaar, new dining concepts will be serving food from around the world