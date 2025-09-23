  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 23, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 1, 1447 | Fajr 04:51 | DXB mist.png36.1°C

Photos: Sharjah Ruler joins mourners at funeral prayer for late royal

Three days of mourning were declared following the passing of Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid bin Muhammad Al Qasimi

Published: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 1:48 PM

Top Stories

Saudi Arabia announces the passing of its Grand Mufti

Saudi Arabia announces the passing of its Grand Mufti

Thinking of switching schools in Dubai? Here’s what to know about refunds and transfers

Thinking of switching schools in Dubai? Here’s what to know about refunds and transfers

Dubai: Chef loses nearly Dh10,000 in nightclub scam on Bumble date

Dubai: Chef loses nearly Dh10,000 in nightclub scam on Bumble date

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah joined dozens of mourners in performing the funeral prayer over the late Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, who passed away on Monday.

An official mourning period of three days has been declared following the death, beginning Tuesday.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE weather: Temperatures to dip; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

thumb-image

New transport policy in Abu Dhabi schools: No child under 15 can walk home alone

thumb-image

Asia Cup: Why this Afridi fan loves Kohli and Rohit

thumb-image

UAE condemns deadly mosque bombing in Sudan’s Darfur

thumb-image

Dubai Miracle Garden ticket prices almost double for residents in 2025

 

Sheikh Sultan was the son of the late Sheikh Khalid bin Muhammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, ruler of Sharjah from 1965 to 1972, and the brother of Sheikh Dr Sultan, the current Ruler.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Sultan was also the brother of Sheikh Faisal and the late Sheikhs Muhammad and Ahmed.

The emirate's media office has shared photos of Sheikh Dr Sultan standing among worshippers in the first row to perform the prayer. Take a look:

After the prayer, the Ruler offered his condolences at the majlis of Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Muhammad Al Qasimi in the Al Rumaila area of Sharjah.