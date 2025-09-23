Photos: Sharjah Ruler joins mourners at funeral prayer for late royal

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah joined dozens of mourners in performing the funeral prayer over the late Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, who passed away on Monday.

An official mourning period of three days has been declared following the death, beginning Tuesday.

Sheikh Sultan was the son of the late Sheikh Khalid bin Muhammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, ruler of Sharjah from 1965 to 1972, and the brother of Sheikh Dr Sultan, the current Ruler.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Sultan was also the brother of Sheikh Faisal and the late Sheikhs Muhammad and Ahmed.

The emirate's media office has shared photos of Sheikh Dr Sultan standing among worshippers in the first row to perform the prayer. Take a look:

After the prayer, the Ruler offered his condolences at the majlis of Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Muhammad Al Qasimi in the Al Rumaila area of Sharjah.