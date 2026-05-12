Look: 45 years ago, Indira Gandhi was the first Indian prime minister to visit UAE

Forty-five years ago today, the late Indira Gandhi became the first Indian prime minister to set foot in the lower Gulf. Her arrival at Abu Dhabi’s military airport was met not merely with protocol, but with a warmth that would define Indo-UAE relations for decades.

On that warm May morning, Indira Gandhi — her head covered in a richly bordered cotton sari — stepped off an Indian Airlines Boeing-737 to a red carpet, a guard of honour from the UAE Armed Forces, and the welcome of a government led by the nation’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

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From meeting the rulers of the country to interacting with the general Indian public, Gandhi’s visit was significant in many ways.

This comes as the current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to arrive in the UAE on May 15. According to Indian media, Modi’s visit aims to express solidarity with the country amidst the attacks it has faced from Iran during the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war. Yet, as history shows, the road for such strategic camaraderie was paved 45 years ago by a leader who declared upon arrival, “I am not here to ask for anything. My visit is aimed at cementing the age-old friendship between Indian and the Gulf states.”

Historical talks

The two-hour talks between Sheikh Zayed and Indira Gandhi at Al Mushrif Palace revealed what the contemporary press called an “identity of views on major international issues.” In an era overshadowed by superpower rivalry, both leaders agreed on the need to strengthen cooperation among regional countries to preserve peace and avoid external interference.

Sheikh Zayed paid tribute to her leadership, saying, “What the world needs today is sagacious leadership.” He told the Indian premier that the UAE had always dealt with India as a close friend. She, in turn, reiterated India’s “staunch support for the Arab cause and backing for the Palestinian people,” a stance Sheikh Zayed explicitly appreciated.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the then-raging Iran-Iraq war, hoping for a “quick end” to bring stability to the Gulf — a sentiment resonant with today’s tensions.

General public

The visit was not confined to palace corridors. Indira Gandhi insisted on meeting ordinary Indians and Emiratis alike. At the Indian Ladies’ Association in Abu Dhabi, she arrived dressed in a beige silk sari as nearly 400 children greeted her.

She later laid the foundation stone for the Indian Islamic Centre’s new building, noting that India had the largest Muslim population in the world after Indonesia and that “Islam was one of India’s own religions.”

In Dubai, she was received by Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the then Vice-President and Prime Minister, and a young Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Thousands lined the 20-km route from the airport to the Jumeirah Guest Palace. One memorable photograph shows Gandhi stopping to pose for a 10-year-old boy, Ajay Bhatia, who had aimed his camera at her. “Thanks madam,” the child beamed.

In Sharjah, Ruler Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi presented her with a golden sword — a memento of a leader who was treated as both a stateswoman and an “angel of peace,” as one Dubai welcome banner proclaimed.

Beyond the symbolism, the talks produced concrete outcomes. It was decided to form an Indo-UAE company for joint investments. Proposals were reviewed for UAE’s participation in an Indian oil refinery and for opening more UAE banks in India. Progress was also made on setting up an iron and steel unit with Indian collaboration in the Emirates — the seeds of today’s deep economic integration.

Advice to the diaspora

Indira Gandhi used the visit to address the Indian diaspora directly. Speaking at the India Social Centre in Abu Dhabi, she urged her compatriots to “project the correct image of India abroad” and reminded them that every Indian is “an ambassador for his country.”

She also told Indians in Dubai they were “fortunate to be in a country with which India had long-standing ties,” but reminded them to put their best foot forward in developing the host nation. “If this region is strong, it can contribute to the progress of the world as a whole.”

The late prime minister did not come to ask for anything, but she left with trust, respect and an enduring alliance.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the UAE on May 15 for talks with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with discussions expected to focus on energy, trade, investment, and regional cooperation.