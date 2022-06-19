Photos for Emirates IDs: What you need to know

Plane carrying food, medical assistance sent as part of humanitarian efforts
UAE23 hours ago
From April this year, UAE residents’ Emirates IDs officially serve as their residency documents, having replaced the visa stickers stamped on to passports. Residency applications — new or renewal — are unified, and residents do not need to go through separate processes for visa and Emirates ID.
Photographs and documents to issue or renew an Emirates ID can be submitted online. However, residents commonly face issues with getting their photos right for the identity document.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has put out a list of criteria that photos must meet:
The criteria for an Emirates ID photograph is:
Last year, the ICP had started issued the new-generation ID cards. The document now features additional visual and electronic security features to combat identity fraud and to strengthen national and international confidence in travel documents.
ALSO READ:
Plane carrying food, medical assistance sent as part of humanitarian efforts
UAE23 hours ago
Country experiences minor quakes several times a year, they are not a cause for worry
UAE23 hours ago
Prices in affordable areas are increasing at a double-digit rate
UAE23 hours ago
Experts say obesity, hypertension can be a contributing factor
UAE1 day ago
Heat stress management programme launched in Abu Dhabi
UAE1 day ago
The device will help keep police safe when dealing with armed or dangerous criminals
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Mohamed highlighted country's commitment to climate action in his address to leaders
UAE1 day ago
A UAE dirt bike group out to create a safe space for women riders
UAE1 day ago