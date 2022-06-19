Photos for Emirates IDs: What you need to know

Published: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 3:13 PM

From April this year, UAE residents’ Emirates IDs officially serve as their residency documents, having replaced the visa stickers stamped on to passports. Residency applications — new or renewal — are unified, and residents do not need to go through separate processes for visa and Emirates ID.

Photographs and documents to issue or renew an Emirates ID can be submitted online. However, residents commonly face issues with getting their photos right for the identity document.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has put out a list of criteria that photos must meet:

Image: high quality, recent, coloured, not older than 6 months (35x40mm).

Background: white.

Features: neutral facial expressions (natural, not exaggerated).

Head position: straight, not tilted, parallel to the photographic lens.

Eyes: open towards the camera and without the use of coloured lenses.

Glasses: acceptable as long as they do not obscure the eyes and do not reflect light.

Dress code: similar to the dress on the holder's passport.

Head covering: allowed according to national dress or religious belief.

Resolution (pixels): at least 600 dpi without ink traces or shrinkage.

Last year, the ICP had started issued the new-generation ID cards. The document now features additional visual and electronic security features to combat identity fraud and to strengthen national and international confidence in travel documents.

