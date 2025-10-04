Look: UAE at Expo before it was formed? Abu Dhabi Pavilion in Osaka over 50 years ago

A recent model of the 1970 pavilion, and photographs from the UAE pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka offer a rare glimpse into the nation’s long and storied history of participating in world expositions, a journey that began more than half a century ago, even before the formation of the United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi Pavilion from Expo 1970, a historical moment when the emirate independently represented itself on the global stage. The display, a centerpiece at the current UAE pavilion, commemorates the country’s first-ever participation in a world’s fair.

The model depicts a structure inspired by traditional Emirati fortresses, specifically Al Jahili Fort in Al Ain, with a central round tower and crenellated walls, reflecting the rich architectural heritage of the region.

The multilingual display was accompanied by model notes, “The UAE has a long legacy of participation in world expos, from Abu Dhabi exhibiting for the first time at Expo 1970 Osaka to hosting Expo 2020 Dubai."

A video and photo presentation, also part of the celebration of UAE Day in Osaka Expo, features historical footage, including segments with the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who, as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the time, attended the exposition.

The historical presentation at the UAE pavilion in Expo 2025 Osaka, featured commemorative materials from Expo 1970.

A historic moment before Union

Expo 1970, held in Osaka, Japan, under the theme “Progress and Harmony for Mankind,” was a landmark event that attracted 77 participating countries and over 64 million visitors between March 15 and September 13, 1970.

For Abu Dhabi, it represented a pivotal moment to showcase its culture, heritage, and aspirations to the world, occurring more than a year before the UAE was formed on December 2, 1971.

The pavilion was built under the supervision of Egyptian architect Abdul Rahman Hassanein Makhlouf, who was Abu Dhabi’s city planner at the time.

A legacy of global engagement

Abu Dhabi’s participation in Expo 1970 laid the groundwork for what would become the UAE’s enduring relationship with Japan and its consistent presence at subsequent world expositions.

This historic engagement demonstrated the visionary leadership of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his commitment to international cooperation and cultural exchange.

From Osaka 1970 to Dubai 2020

The journey that began in Osaka in 1970 came full circle when the UAE hosted the highly successful Expo 2020 Dubai, welcoming 192 countries and attracting over 24 million visits under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.” The continuity between these two moments — from Abu Dhabi’s humble pavilion in 1970 to hosting the world’s largest expo in 2020 — illustrates the remarkable transformation of the nation.

The current participation in Expo 2025 Osaka represents yet another milestone in this ongoing story.

Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s recent visit to the UAE pavilion in Osaka marks a 55-year full circle moment, connecting the nation’s first international exposition participation to its current status as a global hub of innovation and culture.

'Earth to Ether' — a modern marvel

Today’s UAE pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, titled 'Earth to Ether,' represents the culmination of 55 years of innovation and cultural exchange. The pavilion stands as a testament to how far the UAE has come since that modest fortress-inspired structure in 1970.

Located in the 'Empowering Lives' zone of Expo 2025, the current pavilion is a masterpiece of sustainable architecture and material innovation.

The design draws inspiration from the date palm tree, combining traditional Emirati materials with cutting-edge Japanese woodworking techniques in a remarkable fusion of cultures.

Architectural innovation

The pavilion’s most striking feature is its 90 signature rachis columns, crafted using agricultural waste from date palms sourced through a newly established supply chain developed with farmers across the UAE and the Mena region.

This innovative approach places both people and ecology at the center of the design process, embodying the UAE’s commitment to sustainability.

The structure reimagines areesh, a traditional form of Emirati vernacular architecture, by combining agricultural byproducts from date palms with refined Japanese woodworking techniques.

This cross-cultural collaboration represents the evolution of the relationship that began in 1970.

Sustainable materials and design

The pavilion showcases groundbreaking material innovations that reflect the UAE’s leadership in sustainability:

Datecrete pavers at the entrance, made from a cement alternative produced from crushed date seeds

Dateform furniture combining recycled date palm waste with modern design

A Japanese cedar pergola offering shaded spaces beneath a canopy inspired by khoos, a traditional Emirati palm-frond weaving technique

Immersive experience

The pavilion offers visitors a multisensory journey through the UAE’s heritage and innovation. Designed by the Earth to Ether Collective, an interdisciplinary team of artists, poets, and architects, the experience showcases the UAE’s 'Dreamers Who Do' — the explorers of space, catalysts of healthcare, and stewards of sustainability.

Visitors can discover Emirati culture through cuisine, crafts, and creativity at the pavilion’s restaurant and shop, while engaging in thematic programs and events in dedicated spaces. The design creates an immersive environment that tells the story of the UAE’s transformation from its deep roots in nature and heritage to its pioneering role in space exploration and sustainable innovation.

The surrounding landscape extends the cultural narrative, bridging Emirati and Japanese traditions through thoughtful design.

Japanese satoyama ecosystems are evoked with oak and red pine trees, creating a dialogue between the natural environments of both nations.

This approach reflects the same spirit of cultural exchange that characterised the original 1970 participation.

Building bridges

Building Bridges initiative 'Voices of the Future', a visionary program by Al-Futtaim in partnership with the Ministry of Culture , to foster cultural and economic ties with Japan by sending 50 Emirati youth to Expo 2025 in Osaka.

The initiative, part of the UAE's Year of Community, aims to empower young Emiratis through international experience and leadership development.