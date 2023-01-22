Photos: Beyoncé stuns Dubai with spectacular performance at ultra-luxury hotel

Among the 1,000+ exclusive, invite-only attendees were her parents, children and husband, rapper Jay-Z

Beyoncé, popularly known as Queen Bey, brought her A-game to Dubai last night as she performed for an audience of A-listers.

At the grand reveal of Atlantis The Royal, a new ultra-luxury hotel in the emirate, the star changed three costumes in a multi-part act.

The highlight of the evening was when Beyoncé's daughter, 11-year-old Blue Ivy, joined her on stage for a duet. The mother-daughter duo performed Brown Skin Girl from the 2019 soundtrack album 'The Lion King: The Gift'.

The singer belted out one hit after another during the hour-long set.

Here are some pictures from her performance last night:

Beyoncé performs with daughter Blue Ivy

