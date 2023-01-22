Photos: Beyoncé stuns Dubai with spectacular performance at ultra-luxury hotel

'The UAE and Dubai seek to build on deep partnerships with the private sector to strengthen the country’s status as the world’s most popular destination for international tourists,' he says
Beyoncé, popularly known as Queen Bey, brought her A-game to Dubai last night as she performed for an audience of A-listers.
At the grand reveal of Atlantis The Royal, a new ultra-luxury hotel in the emirate, the star changed three costumes in a multi-part act.
Among the 1,000+ exclusive, invite-only attendees were her parents, children and husband, rapper Jay-Z.
The highlight of the evening was when Beyoncé's daughter, 11-year-old Blue Ivy, joined her on stage for a duet. The mother-daughter duo performed Brown Skin Girl from the 2019 soundtrack album 'The Lion King: The Gift'.
The singer belted out one hit after another during the hour-long set.
Here are some pictures from her performance last night:
(With inputs from Sahim Salim)
ALSO READ:
'The UAE and Dubai seek to build on deep partnerships with the private sector to strengthen the country’s status as the world’s most popular destination for international tourists,' he says
Here’s how the country manages to keep prices low amid high inflation in US, Europe
Residents indicate it is easy to deal with local authorities and that they are happy with the government's online services
The UAE Capital has several renewable energy projects that reduce carbon emissions
Entities involved in various social, charitable initiatives as well as greening projects
The announcement coincides with the COP28 summit to be taken place at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12
Group includes most prominent international figures in fields of economy and business
Main idea behind initiative is to prepare students for upcoming COP28 and to involve youth in climate action