Photos: 100 Emirati couples tie the knot in Sharjah mass wedding

The municipal council aims to encourage more citizens to be practical and celebrate marriages in simple ceremonies instead of extravagant parties

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 4:16 PM

A hundred Emirati grooms got married in a mass wedding organised by Al Dhaid Municipal Council in Sharjah over the weekend.

The latest event comes as part of the civic government's efforts to support social life.

With such initiatives, the municipal council aims to encourage more citizens to be practical and opt for mass weddings instead of going for extravagant ceremonies, said Dr Muhammad Abdullah bin Howiden, head of the Municipal Council of Al Dhaid.

Bin Howiden said this is not the first time such an event was held in the city. It has been organised regularly over the past few years.

He praised the leadership's support for these programmes, saying they are a big help for Emiratis. Building a solid foundation for families — as well as tolerance, humility and respect — is part of the national authorities' objectives.

