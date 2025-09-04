  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 04, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 13, 1447 | Fajr 04:42 | DXB clear.png34°C

Photography not allowed as Abu Dhabi Police conduct safety exercise

The drill aims to assess operational preparedness and enhance emergency response capabilities across key locations of the UAE Capital

Published: Thu 4 Sept 2025, 11:06 PM

Top Stories

From extreme summer heat to cooler breeze: UAE set to welcome Autumn

From extreme summer heat to cooler breeze: UAE set to welcome Autumn

Watch: Heavy rain hits parts of Dubai; motorists urged to drive with caution

Watch: Heavy rain hits parts of Dubai; motorists urged to drive with caution

'Still so much I want to accomplish': Remembering the iconic Giorgio Armani

'Still so much I want to accomplish': Remembering the iconic Giorgio Armani

Abu Dhabi Police announced that the authority, in collaboration with partners, will carry out a readiness and emergency response exercise this evening, Thursday, September 4, 2025, in the Al Rahba and Khalifa areas of the emirate.

The drill aims to assess operational preparedness and enhance emergency response capabilities across key parts of the UAE Capital. Authorities have urged residents and the public to avoid approaching the designated areas and refrain from taking photographs during the exercise to ensure everyone’s safety.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE: Indian expat wins Dh15 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

thumb-image

Ethan Hawke's glad he lost 'Titanic' role to Leonardo DiCaprio

thumb-image

What businesses might be missing in their first corporate tax return

thumb-image

From extreme summer heat to cooler breeze: UAE set to welcome Autumn

thumb-image

Trump asks US Supreme Court to preserve tariffs under emergency law

 

Police departments across the UAE often conduct similar exercises to strengthen the Emirate's emergency readiness and ensure rapid, effective responses in real-life situations. The authorities request cooperation from the residents to allow first responders to carry out the drill smoothly.

On Wednesday, September 3, Dubai Police also conducted a mock drill at the Consulate Complex in Umm Hurair 1 at 10pm.