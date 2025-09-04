Photography not allowed as Abu Dhabi Police conduct safety exercise

Abu Dhabi Police announced that the authority, in collaboration with partners, will carry out a readiness and emergency response exercise this evening, Thursday, September 4, 2025, in the Al Rahba and Khalifa areas of the emirate.

The drill aims to assess operational preparedness and enhance emergency response capabilities across key parts of the UAE Capital. Authorities have urged residents and the public to avoid approaching the designated areas and refrain from taking photographs during the exercise to ensure everyone’s safety.

Police departments across the UAE often conduct similar exercises to strengthen the Emirate's emergency readiness and ensure rapid, effective responses in real-life situations. The authorities request cooperation from the residents to allow first responders to carry out the drill smoothly.

On Wednesday, September 3, Dubai Police also conducted a mock drill at the Consulate Complex in Umm Hurair 1 at 10pm.