UAE: 6 out of 10 phone users ignore system updates, increasing malicious attack risk

The UAE's cyber authority warned residents that neglecting securing smartphones and other smart devices, or engaging in unsafe digital practices, can expose users to cyberattacks.

The UAE Cyber Council noted that these devices have become essential tools for banking, government services and everyday communications.

It revealed that 60 per cent of smartphone users regularly ignore operating system updates, creating exploitable security gaps. In recent years, malware and malicious attacks on these devices have surged by 50 per cent, reflecting the fast-evolving nature of cyber threats.

Several common factors were identified that put smartphones and tablets at risk. These include using weak or easily guessed PIN codes, failing to activate biometric security features such as fingerprint or facial recognition, and downloading free apps from unverified sources that may contain spyware or malicious software.

The council stressed that securing smartphones is no longer optional but an urgent necessity to protect personal data, financial information and private communications. The threat, it added, extends beyond individuals to businesses and organisations that rely on mobile devices for daily operations.

To reduce the risk of hacking, it recommended several preventive measures. These are:

Regularly updating operating systems and apps to patch security vulnerabilities.

Creating strong and complex PIN codes.

Enabling biometric security features like fingerprint or facial recognition.

Downloading applications only from official and trusted stores.

The council warned that unsecured devices can lead to data leaks, unauthorised access, financial theft and identity loss, urging users to adopt a culture of cybersecurity awareness and safe digital habits.

It also highlighted the importance of enhancing digital protection for both individuals and institutions, especially as reliance on smart devices continues to grow for transactions and data storage.

The statement comes as part of the 'Cyber Pulse' awareness campaign, now in its second year, which aims to build a safe and resilient digital environment in the UAE.