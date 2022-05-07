Philippine elections: UAE expats wish for a corruption-free, transparent government

Overseas Filipinos are looking forward to a thriving economy and job prospects once the new leader takes charge

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 9:21 PM Last updated: Sat 7 May 2022, 10:21 PM

Filipino expats in the UAE are hoping for a transparent government that would give citizens free access to education and healthcare.

The 2022 Philippine presidential and vice-presidential elections are scheduled to be held on Monday, May 9, as part of the 2022 general election. Thousands of registered voters in the Emirates exercised their legislative rights during the month-long overseas voting procedures which began on April 10.

UAE-based Filipino expats are hopeful the next president will turn about the political landscape in the Philippines once they win the elections. Overseas Filipinos are looking forward to a thriving economy and job prospects once the new leader takes charge.

Christian Romulo Vasquez, an architect based in the UAE, said: “With just days to go before the Philippine elections, I am hopeful and positive that the next leader will bring about great change in the Philippines political landscape.”

“All candidates have promised transparency in the government. They have also promised to improve the education system and ensure free access to doctors. I'm hoping whoever wins will keep his or her promises to our countrymen,” added Vasquez.

UAE Filipinos went to poll on Sunday, April 10 and continue until May 9. The number of overseas Filipino voters in the UAE has increased by nearly 50 per cent from the last presidential elections in 2016, making the UAE the most vote-rich country for the 2022 Philippine elections.

This formidable number, which translates to the UAE accounting for 17 per cent of the estimated 1.7 million overseas Filipino voters across the world, is seen to significantly influence the outcome of the Philippines' national elections.

Angeline Rivera, group sales and marketing manager of Prime Group of Companies, is looking forward to a government that has a political will. “The new administration should usher in drastic changes to the system’s backward and counterproductive ways.”

Rivera added: “That is, a forward-thinking, innovative and revolutionary government that will make each department, agency and entity under its regime accountable for the way they operate and serve the people.”

She said: “It would be quite significant for the next president to genuinely advance infrastructure development programs, make healthcare accessible to all, focus on digitalizing government transactions while ensuring transparency of processes, push tourism by exploring emerging and non-traditional markets, and actively support budding entrepreneurs, MSMEs and start-ups.”

A Filipina nurse working at a private hospital, Mari Christ, said: “We are hoping for a better administration with no corruption.”

Meanwhile, Malou Prado, the managing director of MPQ Tourism hopes the next president of the Philippines would bring in a systematic administration.

“I believe in a proper and systematic administration. We want the next administration to be more organised, peaceful, and expecting more development and improvement,” she said.

